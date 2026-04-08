St. Albans Barracks/ Unlawful Trespass, Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A2002011 & 26A2002171
RANK/TROOPER: Sgt Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 03/31/26 at 1702 hours and 04/07/26 at 2002 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: School St and Main St, Richford VT
VIOLATIONS: Unlawful Trespass and Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Rene Robitaille
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 31st, 2026, Vermont State Police received a report of a possible trespass violation at 49 School St in the town of Richford. Investigation determined Rene Robitaille (43) of Richford had entered a property in which he had prior notice he was trespassed from. Attempts were made to locate Robitaille with no success.
On April 7, 2026, at 2002 hours, Vermont State Police located Robitaille operating a motor vehicle on Main St in the town of Richford. Troopers initiated a traffic stop and determined Robitaille’s license was criminally suspended in the State of Vermont.
Robitaille was issued a citation for both offenses and ordered to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 06/01/26 at 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/01/2026 at 0800 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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