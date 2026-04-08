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St. Albans Barracks/ Unlawful Trespass, Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 26A2002011 & 26A2002171

RANK/TROOPER: Sgt Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans                      

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 03/31/26 at 1702 hours and 04/07/26 at 2002 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: School St and Main St, Richford VT

VIOLATIONS: Unlawful Trespass and Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Rene Robitaille                                              

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:        

 

On March 31st, 2026, Vermont State Police received a report of a possible trespass violation at 49 School St in the town of Richford. Investigation determined Rene Robitaille (43) of Richford had entered a property in which he had prior notice he was trespassed from. Attempts were made to locate Robitaille with no success.

 

On April 7, 2026, at 2002 hours, Vermont State Police located Robitaille operating a motor vehicle on Main St in the town of Richford. Troopers initiated a traffic stop and determined Robitaille’s license was criminally suspended in the State of Vermont.

 

Robitaille was issued a citation for both offenses and ordered to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 06/01/26 at 0800 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/01/2026 at 0800 hours            

COURT:  Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

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St. Albans Barracks/ Unlawful Trespass, Criminal DLS

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