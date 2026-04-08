PARTIAL ROAD CLOSURE - I 91 NB SHEFFIELD HEIGHTS
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Johsbury Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 91 NB between Sheffield Heights and Barton Exit is experiencing delays due to 3 tractor trailers blocking the right hand lane of travel due to icy roadway conditions,
This incident is expected to last for at least 1-2 hours minimum. AOT is sending a truck out to lay down product and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
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