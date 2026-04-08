PARTIAL ROAD CLOSURE - I 91 NB SHEFFIELD HEIGHTS

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johsbury Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 91 NB between Sheffield Heights and Barton Exit is experiencing delays due to 3 tractor trailers blocking the right hand lane of travel due to icy roadway conditions,





This incident is expected to last for at least 1-2 hours minimum. AOT is sending a truck out to lay down product and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



