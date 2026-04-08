Temporary Road Closure: Apple Dr at Wild Branch Rd Craftsbury
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Derby Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Apple Dr near Wild Branch Rd in Craftsbury is experiencing delays due to a crash. At some point, the roadway will likely have to be temporarily shut down to remove the vehicle from the scene.
This incident is expected to last for at least 1-2 hours minimum. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
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