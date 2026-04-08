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Re: PARTIAL ROAD CLOSURE - I 91 NB SHEFFIELD HEIGHTS

The roadway is back open. 


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From: Campbell, Shelly via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Tuesday, April 7, 2026 9:42 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: PARTIAL ROAD CLOSURE - I 91 NB SHEFFIELD HEIGHTS

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johsbury Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

I 91 NB between Sheffield Heights and Barton Exit is experiencing delays due to 3 tractor trailers blocking the right hand lane of travel due to icy roadway conditions, 


This incident is expected to last for at least 1-2 hours minimum. AOT is sending a truck out to lay down product and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 



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Re: PARTIAL ROAD CLOSURE - I 91 NB SHEFFIELD HEIGHTS

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