PEER GROUP TOOLS LAUNCHES PG COMPASS, A PLATFORM THAT PUTS HUMAN CONNECTION FIRST

Adopted by over 100 peer groups, PG Compass transforms the landscape of peer group operations

As AI takes on more of the work that used to fill our calendars, people will have more need for human connection. We built PG Compass to protect that connection so everyone can experience it.” — Brian Holtz, CEO of Peer Group Tools.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peer Group Tools today announced the general availability of PG Compass , a platform designed to empower confidential peer groups such as those in YPO, EO, and other organizations. PG Compass leverages AI to remove administrative burdens, allowing members to focus on building meaningful human connection, instead of busywork. The new platform delivers deeper, streamlined peer group operations while saving time and enabling more seamless user interaction.“As AI takes on more of the work that used to fill our calendars, people will have more need for real human connection,” said Brian Holtz, CEO of Peer Group Tools. “We built PG Compass to protect that connection and make sure everyone can experience it at its best.”Built by Practitioners, Not ConsultantsPeer Group Tools co-founders Brandon Giles and Cam Mochan, who have been in the same peer group for 12 years and have 30 combined years of facilitation experience, recognized an unmet need. Both understood that a group’s value is directly proportional to the commitment of its members and the quality of preparation before each meeting – but with every member running their own company, that preparation consistently got overlooked. As Giles explained, “We experienced the need directly – a tool we wished we had that could take over ninety percent of the administrative work and let us focus entirely on deepening human relationships during meetings.”Through the adoption of PG Compass in over 100 peer groups to date, moderator prep time has dropped from two to three hours to approximately 30 minutes. Commitment follow-through has improved from as low as 25% to as high as 95%. Groups have consolidated an average of four to five tools into one platform.How PG Compass WorksPG Compass brings peer group meetings into one secure workspace. Members prepare with customizable prompts, submit and vote on issues, and work through structured discussion frameworks. Post-meeting recap forms, commitment tracking and automated reminders keep progress moving, while a group dashboard gives leaders visibility into engagement and follow-through. Confidentiality is built in, allowing members to permanently delete anything they share."In addition to the time I saved, everyone actually reads each other's updates now. We walk into meetings already knowing where people stand, and that means we spend our time on the hard conversations instead of the catch-up," shared Dave Mann, EO and Men’s Peer Groups Forum leader.The Bigger PictureTens of thousands of peer groups operate globally, impacting large organizations from YPO, EO, Vistage, to countless small independent networks that serve local communities. Many groups rely on general consumer platforms and tools that often lack the specialized privacy controls and structured workflows required for high-level peer facilitation. As AI reshapes how leaders spend their time, Peer Group Tools is designing solutions to address the expanding role needed for structured communities that provide what technology alone cannot: trust, shared vulnerability, and genuine accountability.About Peer Group ToolsPeer Group Tools is redefining the modern peer group experience. The company’s flagship platform, PG Compass, provides the structure and consistency organizations need to launch, scale, and sustain high-impact leadership networks. Founded by experienced peer group leaders Brandon Giles and Cam Mochan, Peer Group Tools combines more than 30 years of expertise with purpose-built technology designed for the unique dynamics of confidential peer groups. Today, PG Compass supports more than 100 peer groups and maintains a 4.9 out of 5 leader satisfaction rating, helping groups spend less time on coordination and more time on meaningful conversation, accountability, and connection. Learn more at www.peergrouptools.com ###Media Contact:Brianna Feeney,Head of Product,Peer Group ToolsBrianna@peergrouptools.com

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