Cornell University's Cayuga Forum Selects Peer Group Tools to Power Its Entrepreneurship Alumni Peer Group Experience

A 160-year-old Ivy League institution chooses PG Compass — a defining signal of a new standard for modern peer groups.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peer Group Tools (PGT) today announced that Cornell University's Cayuga Forum, the Entrepreneurship at Cornell program’s alumni peer group initiative, has selected PG Compass as its platform. Following a structured evaluation of peer group and community collaboration platforms, Cornell selected PG Compass to help scale and standardize its entrepreneurial alumni peer group experience."When a 160-year-old Ivy League institution evaluates the peer group software market and chooses a brand new company, that tells you where the category is going," said Brian Holtz, CEO of Peer Group Tools. "Cayuga Forum’s selection of PG Compass is the clearest signal that purpose-built peer group infrastructure has arrived."Why Cayuga Forum Chose PG CompassCayuga Forum brings Cornell alumni, entrepreneurs, operators, investors, and executives, into a like-minded community for trusted peer connection, leadership collaboration, and meaningful monthly conversations. As the program grew, its team sought a holistic solution built for both community engagement and high-functioning peer group facilitation, which delivers process standardization with cross-group connectivity."The value our members get from Cayuga Forum varies by member, ranging from networking to deep connection and sharing best practices," said Kathryn Lancioni, Director of Cayuga Forum. "PG Compass gives us the flexibility to deepen each of the areas where our members find value — community features, structured facilitation, and embedded confidentiality."A Platform That Fits How Peer Groups Actually WorkPG Compass is purpose-built for the way modern peer groups and leadership communities actually function. Its adaptive Agenda Engine helps moderators structure and optimize meetings while giving members a streamlined experience for preparation, participation, and follow-through. At the center of the platform is trust. The Shredder gives members complete control over sensitive discussions and confidential materials through permanent deletion capabilities creating the safety needed for conversations around leadership challenges, financial risk, succession planning, and personalturning points.Beyond meetings, built-in messaging, threaded channels, AI-powered insights, and a connected Community Hub keep collaboration, networking, announcements, events, and member engagement centralized in one secure workspace designed for organizations spanning multiple cohorts and leadership communities.Across more than 100 peer groups using PG Compass, moderator prep time has decreased from two to three hours to approximately 30 minutes per meeting. Commitment follow-through rates have improved from as low as 25% to as high as 95%, while groups have consolidated four to five disconnected tools into one platform. Today, PG Compass maintains a 4.9 out of 5 leader satisfaction rating.The Bigger PictureTens of thousands of peer groups operate globally, from YPO, EO, and Vistage chapters to corporate forums and university alumni programs. Most are not large enough to sustain a full-time staff and rely instead on hustle, part-time admins, and general-purpose tools, fragmented combinations of Slack, Google Docs, Doodle polls, WhatsApp, and email chains, that quietly cap how much value those groups can deliver. PG Compass lets organizations of every size grow without adding headcount or sacrificing what makes their groups work. As AI reshapes how leaders spend their time, structured peer practice grows more valuable — and Cornell's choice signals that purpose-built peer group infrastructure is now the expected standard.About Cornel's Cayuga ForumCayuga Forum is Entrepreneurship at Cornell’s entrepreneurial-minded alumni peer group program, bringing alumni together for meaningful dialogue, professional growth, and lifelong connection.About Peer Group ToolsPeer Group Tools is redefining the modern peer group experience. PG Compass provides the structure and consistency organizations need to launch, scale, and sustain high-impact leadership networks.Today, PG Compass supports more than 100 peer groups and maintains a 4.9 out of 5 leader satisfaction rating, helping groups spend less time on coordination and more time on meaningful conversation, accountability, and connection. Learn more at peergrouptools.com.###

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