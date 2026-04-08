the relaspe is finally here live now on tubi

The Relaspe

where obsession GO WRONG, and choices become a matter of life and death. Renee faces betrayal from her ex-husband, who is on the run by the authorities,

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swayde Wilson Returns with a Gripping New Thriller—Now StreamingIn the electrifying world of independent cinema, acclaimed filmmaker Swayde Wilson makes a powerful return with his latest full-length feature, THE RELAPSE, now streaming on Tubi and other major platforms.Packed with suspense, intense drama, and unexpected twists, THE RELAPSE is already generating buzz among fans of gripping thrillers. Written and executive produced by the award-winning Wilson, the film delivers a bold and unforgettable viewing experience. Also currently streaming is his compelling project Karma Premeditated Murder, available now on Tubi.About the FilmTHE RELAPSE explores a chilling descent into obsession—where choices carry deadly consequences. The story follows Renee, a woman betrayed by her ex-husband, a fugitive on the run from authorities. As danger closes in, Renee quickly learns that police protection may not be protection at all. In this high-stakes thriller, justice comes at a cost—and someone must pay.Outstanding CastThe film features an exceptional ensemble led by 3x Diamond Award-winning writer, director, and actor Swayde Wilson. He is joined by a talented cast including Daniel Charles DeVerges, Sir Ervin Williams, Alex Javo, Marlon Hayes, and more.Filming LocationShot on location in Atlanta, Georgia, the film captures the city’s dynamic energy to heighten its suspenseful narrative.About Swayde WilsonSwayde Wilson continues to establish himself as a commanding force in independent entertainment. With multiple Diamond and Gold Awards to his name, his work as a screenwriter, producer, director, and actor showcases both versatility and vision. With THE RELAPSE, Wilson once again proves why he is a standout voice in modern filmmaking.Media & Booking InquiriesFor interviews, appearances, or casting opportunities, please contact:Email: Viewlineentertainment@gmail.comPhone: +1 (210) 689-4042ViewLine Entertainment LLC / SwayNik ProductionsFollow Swayde Wilson on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes content.

The Relaspe

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