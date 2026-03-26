SCDCA to Represent Consumer Interest in Dominion Energy Filing

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) intervened to represent the interest of residential consumers as the Public Service Commission (PSC) evaluates Dominion Energy South Carolina, Inc.’s request to increase rates. The company serves customers living in 24 South Carolina counties from the Midlands to the Lowcountry.

Dominion Energy is asking the PSC to approve a rate increase of 12.73%, which amounts to about $19.98 per month, for the average residential electric customer. The company says the rise in rates will help the company keep up with a growing demand for electricity in the state. For more information on Dominion’s filing, click here. To view the PSC Docket, click here.

Dominion Energy customers have opportunities in March, April and May to be heard on the requested rate increase. All hearings will be held in-person, but customers can choose to testify virtually at the May 12 and May 13 hearings in Columbia. During the hearings, the PSC will hear testimony from those who pre-register first. More information on the hearings, including how to pre-register, can be found on the PSC website.

Hearing dates and locations are:

Date of Hearing Location Tuesday, March 31, 2026

6 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III, Public Services Building

Charleston County Council Chambers

4045 Bridge View Drive, 2nd Floor

North Charleston, SC 29405 Thursday, April 2, 2026

6 p.m. Bluffton Town Council Chambers

20 Bridge Street

Bluffton, SC 29910 Thursday, April 9, 2026

6 p.m. Aiken County Government Center

County Council Chambers

1930 University Parkway, 3rd Floor

Aiken, SC 29801 Thursday, April 28, 2026

6 p.m. Aiken County Government Center

County Council Chambers

1930 University Parkway, 3rd Floor

Aiken, SC 29801 Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Morning Session: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Evening Session: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. In-Person or Virtual

Public Service Commission

Hearing Room

101 Executive Center Drive

Columbia, SC 29210 Only if needed**

Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Evening Session: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. In-Person or Virtual

Public Service Commission

Hearing Room

101 Executive Center Drive

Columbia, SC 29210

This is the third rate case SCDCA intervened in since June of last year. As the consumer advocate, SCDCA can intervene in utility ratemaking before the PSC and serves to advocate for the interest of residential customers. Since its authority to intervene at the PSC was restored by the General Assembly in 2018, SCDCA’s Advocacy Division has participated in over 50 PSC dockets, including every full rate case filing, other matters that impact residential rates, and numerous administrative proceedings. During this time, SCDCA’s involvement in electric, gas, water and sewer rate cases has saved residential customers over $46 million.

SCDCA has the duty to educate consumers on what is happening at the PSC and other agencies taking actions that may affect them. To learn more about the Department's utility intervention role, view this newly created Spotlight.

About SCDCA

Established in 1974, DCA has more than fifty years of experience in protecting South Carolina consumers while recognizing those businesses that act honestly and fairly. Cultivating a marketplace comprised of well-informed consumers and businesses prevents deceptive and unfair business practices, allows legitimate business activity to flourish, resulting in the promotion of competition and a healthier economy.

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