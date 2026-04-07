ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has filed an amicus brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a Ninth Circuit decision that undermines states’ ability to prevent noncitizens from voting in American elections.

“Only American citizens are eligible to vote in American elections. Period. That’s not partisan or political – it’s the law, and we have to ensure that law is enforced every step of the way,” said Carr. “We’ll always fight to protect the integrity of our elections, and we’ll continue to push for commonsense measures that do just that.”

In the brief, Carr and 24 other attorneys general support three related lawsuits stemming from challenges to Arizona’s election integrity laws, which were implemented in 2022. The laws require proof of citizenship for full voter registration, limit applicants who fail to provide such proof to federal-only ballots, and direct officials to reject state registration forms that lack proof of citizenship. A panel at the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals previously sided with the plaintiffs – blocking Arizona from enforcing critical provisions of its laws. However, eleven judges on the Ninth Circuit believed the case warranted reconsideration by the full court.

The Ninth Circuit’s decision resulted in three separate petitions asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the case: Republican National Committee v. Mi Familia Vota, No. 25-1017; Petersen v. Mi Familia Vota, No. 25-1019; and Arizona v. Promise Arizona, No. 25-1019. The attorneys general of the following states joined Carr in filing the same Kansas-led brief in all three cases: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.

Find a copy of the brief here .