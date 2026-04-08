USA Firmware has acquired Quarter Century Design

USA Firmware - Embedded Systems & Software Quarter Century Design - A leader in Printed Circuit Board design

The acquisition strengthens USA Firmware’s engineering capabilities and enhances its ability to deliver fully integrated hardware solutions.

BRECKSVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- USA Firmware LLC Acquires Quarter Century Design LLC to Expand Advanced PCB Design CapabilitiesUSA Firmware LLC (USA Firmware), an expert in embedded systems, firmware, and IoT , today announced the acquisition of Quarter Century Design LLC (QCD), a respected specialist in Printed Circuit Board (PCB) design. The acquisition strengthens USA Firmware’s end-to-end engineering capabilities and enhances its ability to deliver fully integrated hardware solutions across the diverse industries it serves.Founded on deep technical expertise and long-standing customer relationships, Quarter Century Design brings advanced PCB design knowledge, proven methodologies, and a highly skilled engineering team to USA Firmware. This addition enables USA Firmware to offer customers a more comprehensive and streamlined product development experience, from concept and design through implementation and support.Customers of QCD will gain access to USA Firmware's engineering resources, manufacturing partnerships, and expanded service offerings, while USA Firmware accelerates its growth in Printed Circuit Board (PCB) design.Bob Scaccia, USA Firmware's CEO commented, “Quarter Century Design has built a strong reputation for quality and precision, and their expertise is a natural complement to our mission of delivering reliable, scalable solutions for our customers. The integration of QCD’s team and design capabilities is expected to immediately enhance development efficiency, shorten time-to-market, and support USA Firmware’s continued expansion into advanced hardware design services."Michael Kress, President & COO welcomes the addition of Quarter Century Design resources to the existing team at USA Firmware. He states, “We have had a long working relationship with QCD and look forward to expanding this line of our business.”Steve Stoehr, the former owner of Quarter Century Design LLC, who will continue in the business commented, “Joining USA Firmware allows us to build on our 20 year legacy while offering our customers access to a broader range of resources and technical depth.”Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.________________________________________About USA Firmware LLCUSA Firmware LLC is an expert in embedded systems, firmware, embedded systems and IoT. The company serves customers across diverse industries, delivering reliable, high-quality solutions that support complex and mission-critical applications. USA Firmware is committed to technical excellence, long-term partnerships, and continuous innovation.About Quarter Century Design LLCQuarter Century Design LLC is a PCB design firm known for its precision, experience, and commitment to high-quality engineering solutions. The company has supported a wide range of clients with custom PCB designs tailored to demanding technical requirements.Bob ScacciaCEO & Founder USA Firmware LLC10060 Brecksville RoadBrecksville, Ohio 44141(m) 440-570-1809

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