USA Firmware Announces Strategic Partnership to Deliver Integrated Design and Manufacturing Solutions

USA Firmware - Embedded Systems & Software CO-AX design and manufacturing partner for printed circuit boards

USA Firmware, LLC and CO-AX Technology, Inc., announces a partnership for the development and manufacturing of hardware, firmware, and software-driven products.

OH, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- USA Firmware Announces Strategic Partnership to Deliver Integrated Design and Manufacturing SolutionsUSA Firmware, LLC and CO-AX Technology, Inc., today jointly announced a strategic partnership to collaborate on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of advanced hardware, firmware, and software -driven products.This partnership brings together USA Firmware’s expertise in product design, firmware, and software development with CO-AX’s capabilities as an electronic contract manufacturer (EMC) specializing in electronics assembly, testing, and production scaling. Together, the companies will provide an integrated, end-to-end solution—from concept and system architecture through full-scale manufacturing.The relationship is structured as a collaborative, two-directional partnership in which each party may engage the other in support of its respective customers and opportunities. USA Firmware may leverage CO-AX for manufacturing, assembly, and production support, while CO-AX may engage USA Firmware for product design, firmware, and engineering development services, as appropriate on a project-by-project basis.Under the framework of the agreement, the companies will work closely across product development, design for manufacturability (DFM), supply chain management, and production execution. The partnership is designed to create flexibility while establishing a clear structure for collaboration when mutual opportunities arise.“This partnership allows us to extend our capabilities in a meaningful way while maintaining focus on disciplined product development,” said Bob Scaccia, Founder of USA Firmware. He added, “by working with CO-AX, we can ensure that our designs are aligned with real-world manufacturing, and at the same time support their customers when embedded engineering expertise is needed.”“We view this as a strong, two-way collaboration,” said CO-AX Representative Christopher Cassan, Director of Sales and Marketing of CO-AX Technology, Inc. “USA Firmware brings deep engineering capability, and we bring manufacturing execution. This structure allows both organizations to support each other’s customers when it makes sense, while maintaining flexibility and focus on delivering quality outcomes.”The partnership reflects a shared commitment to engineering collaboration, quality assurance, and scalable product delivery, enabling both organizations to better serve customers requiring complex electronic product solutions.________________________________________About USA FirmwareUSA Firmware, LLC specializes in the design and development of hardware, firmware, and software systems, delivering end-to-end product solutions from concept through commercialization.About CO-AXCO-AX Technology Inc. is a Solon, Ohio-based electronic contract manufacturer providing electronics manufacturing services, including PCBA assembly, system integration, testing, and scalable production support.________________________________________Media Contacts:USA Firmware, LLCBob Scacciabob.scaccia@usafirmware.com440-570-1809CO-AX Technology, Inc.Christopher Cassanccassan@coaxinc.com(440) 914-9200 Ext. 286

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