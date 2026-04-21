First-Generation Global Executive Reveals the Discipline Behind Resilience and Hope

Lintao (LT) Lu releases “In Through the Window: On Forging Your Own Path to Success” with Forbes Books.

“In Through the Window: On Forging Your Own Path to Success” by Lintao (LT) Lu is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- "In Through the Window: On Forging Your Own Path to Success" by Lintao (LT) Lu is now available on Amazon and at major booksellers . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.Born into famine in a remote Chinese fishing village during the Cultural Revolution, LT Lu grew up in a hopeless world where higher education was nearly inaccessible, and opportunity was tightly controlled. Today, he is a global executive, a patent-holding engineer, and a cross-cultural business leader who has built and led companies across Asia, Europe, and the United States."In Through the Window" recounts Lu’s journey from rural poverty to international industry leadership, offering a disciplined and personal account of resilience and hope in action. From studying by kerosene lamplight to earning a doctorate in France, mastering four languages, and founding a fast-growing industrial brand in America, Lu demonstrates how persistence, strategic thinking, and personal responsibility can overcome any systemic barriers.Rather than abstract motivation, Lu presents a practical philosophy of hope shaped by lived experience, Chinese wisdom traditions, and modern engineering principles. His work shows readers how to remain calm under pressure, adapt across cultures, and transform rejection into opportunity.“If you find a door is locked, go in through a window. That’s been my philosophy all my life,” Lu said. “Be resilient. Persevere. Find a way. I don’t like excuses or long explanations for why a problem exists. Instead, I want to encourage original, creative solutions. If the way is blocked, find another. If the circumstances of your life place obstacles in your path, find a way around them.”With empathy and candor, Lu speaks directly to first-generation professionals, immigrants, and ambitious leaders who feel underestimated or overlooked. His story serves not only as inspiration but as a blueprint for navigating corporate hierarchies, global markets, and cultural divides with integrity, dignity, and focus.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorLintao (LT) Lu is a global executive, engineer, and entrepreneur who rose from extreme poverty in rural China to lead multinational businesses across the US, France, China, and Singapore. Fluent in four languages, a PhD in Energetic Physics, and a holder of seven US patents, Lu is the founding leader of NAVAC, a fast-growing brand in HVAC and industrial vacuum technologies. With deep expertise in product innovation and cross-cultural leadership, he brings a rare global perspective to both business and mentorship. Known to many simply as “LT,” he offers strategic guidance to emerging leaders, especially those from immigrant or underprivileged backgrounds. He currently resides in northern New Jersey.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

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