EGYPT: FACTS AND FIGURES

Today, the ICRC continues its humanitarian efforts through its delegation in Cairo, which was permanently established in 1983.

In Egypt, the ICRC:

Works to reunite families separated by conflict, violence or migration, facilitating communication and tracing services to help reconnect loved ones.

Serves as a key operational hub , supporting ongoing responses to conflicts in neighboring regions such as Gaza and Sudan, in close cooperation with the Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC).

Promotes and advocates for IHL among various stakeholders nationally and regionally, including military and police officers, judges, diplomats and academics, in coordination with the Egyptian National Committee on IHL (ENCIHL).

Engages in humanitarian diplomacy with a wide range of actors, including the diplomatic community, regional organizations such as the League of Arab States and the African Union, as well as international organizations based in Egypt.

Partners closely with the Egyptian Red Crecent (ERC) , its primary humanitarian partner in Egypt, to address humanitarian needs and assist vulnerable populations both within Egypt and the broader region.

Hosts regional teams that work to strengthen ICRC’s presence and engagement within the Arabic-speaking world, including the Regional IHL and communication teams.

In 2025, through its partnership with the ERC and other organizations, the ICRC focused on: