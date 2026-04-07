Construction Project Scheduled to Begin on S.D. Highway 28 in Toronto

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Contact:

Bryce R. Olson PE, Engineer IV, 605-882-5166

TORONTO, S.D. – On Thursday, April 9, 2026, an urban reconstruction project will begin on S.D. Highway 28 through Toronto. Traffic control will be placed first. Weather dependent, roadway work is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 13, 2026.

The project will reconstruct one-half mile of Highway 28 within the city limits of Toronto including grading, storm sewer, lighting, and asphalt surfacing. A separate utility project is being completed by the city of Toronto to replace watermain along Highway 28 within the city limits.

The prime contractor for the $2.2 million project is Bowes Construction, Inc., of Brookings, SD. The overall project completion date is Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.

Traffic Impacts:

Highway 28 will be built one-half at a time with two-way traffic maintained throughout the project. Temporary roadway and pedestrian access will be maintained during the project for local businesses and residents.

Featured Project Information:

Find additional information, construction timelines, and project maps on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/toronto28.

For updates on major traffic changes, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text TORONTO28 to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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