Agency Continues Donations to Honor $50,000 Community Commitment

DAA Media + Marketing CEO, Nancy Steiner

DAA Media + Marketing celebrates its 50th Anniversary by giving back in 2026 to those who helped them to reach this monumental milestone.

This is only a one-month snapshot of the work that we are committed and honored to do this year and beyond to say how very grateful we are to be a part of this community, and to serve these companies.” — CEO Nancy Steiner

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DAA Media + Marketing (DAA) , an independent, full-service marketing agency, has made a powerful commitment to celebrate its 50th Anniversary this year, by donating $50,000 in monetary and in-kind donations to the organizations and communities that have helped to shape their success.This month, the company is supporting local non-profit organizations including: the Companion Animal Alliance Furball, the Baton Rouge Fork Cancer event through the American Cancer Society, and the Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) Louisiana Legends Awards Gala, with monetary and in-kind donations this month totaling nearly $30,000.“We are deeply proud to partner with these organizations who have not only made a tremendous impact on our local community and on the countless lives that they have affected, but on the life of our company as we have worked together throughout our journey,” said CEO Nancy Steiner.In addition to those listed above, DAA has also committed resources to organizations including Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area and the 3rd Annual Belly Buddies Color Fun Run on April 25th, which supports feeding vulnerable children in Eunice, LA. Katie Richards, Founder of Belly Buddies said, “DAA’s support, creativity, and generosity mean the world to us. Belly Buddies simply wouldn’t exist without partners like DAA. From their generous monetary donation, to designing our incredible logo and creating the annual Color Fun Run t-shirt worn by hundreds each year, their team consistently shows up with talent, heart, and a willingness to help that makes a lasting impact.”DAA is continuing their $50,000 mission in 2026 and looks forward to the year ahead. Steiner further shared, “This is only a one-month snapshot of the work that we are committed and honored to do this year and beyond to say how very grateful we are to be a part of this community, and to serve these companies while contributing to the marketing landscape as a whole.”About DAA Media + Marketing:DAA Media + Marketing is a nationally recognized, independent agency delivering full-service media, creative, and strategic solutions designed to drive measurable business outcomes. Known for combining the scale and resources of a larger firm with the agility and precision of a boutique partner, DAA is trusted by leading brands across industries to execute campaigns that perform - from high-impact national initiatives to data-driven, hyper-local activations. Consistently honored for both rapid growth and workplace excellence, DAA has earned recognition on multiple industry lists celebrating innovation, culture, and performance. With a client-centric approach and deep channel expertise, DAA partners with organizations to solve complex marketing challenges, accelerate brand momentum, and fuel long-term business growth.For more information about DAA Media + Marketing, please visit: www.daa-mediamarketing.com and for more information about the 50th Anniversary, please click here

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