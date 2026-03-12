Louisiana-Based Brand Celebrates 50 Years of Doing DAAM+M Good Business and Makes a $50,000 Commitment to Give Back

DAA Media + Marketing CEO, Nancy Steiner

BATON ROUGE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DAA Media + Marketing (DAA), an independent, full-service marketing agency, is celebrating its 50th Anniversary, marking a milestone in the company’s industry growth and business development. To commemorate this tremendous achievement, the agency is committing $50,000 in both monetary and in-kind donations to the community and to the organizations who have helped to shape its five-decade journey.Founded in 1976 in Baton Rouge, LA as Diane Allen and Associates by Diane Allen and Al McDuff, DAA has remained independently owned, and today, is led by CEO Nancy Steiner and President Donny Charbonnet. The Team has chosen to continue respecting long-term trust, over quick wins, by staying true to the company’s well-established mission and values. DAA has proven that a brand can not only scale, but also rise above the rest and outlast while still holding firm to a company core of solid principles and meaningful action fueled by integrity.In the past three years, DAA has tripled in size, and that pace requires more than momentum - it requires discipline, clear leadership, and a strong foundation. “We’ve invested deeply in systems and in processes so that as we expand, we intentionally remain grounded in the culture that got us here,” said COO Brittany Sadlouskos. “Scaling only works if your systems grow and your soul stays intact. Our job is to build the infrastructure for a bigger agency without losing the curiosity, the scrappiness, and the humanity that defined us as a smaller one, and that is something in business that is unfortunately rare to find in any industry today.”Companies seeking DAA’s services have responded to their unique approach to business, remaining loyal for many years and reinforcing the mutual trust and consistency of having a partnership to the agency. DAA’s longest standing client, the Port of Greater Baton Rouge, has chosen DAA for over 40 years, and the popular brand, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers began working with the agency with only 13 Louisiana locations, and has since grown to nearly 1,000 nationwide, with planned international expansion into the United Kingdom.These types of positive, sustained partnerships through the company’s 50-year history was the inspiration to develop its ongoing charitable program, DAAM+M Good, a program focused on community impact. “It was crucial for us to put our values into action and to invest in the places and in the causes that matter most to our people,” said Steiner. “This initiative will support employee-led passion projects, provide pro bono strategy and creative work for nonprofits, and fund deeper partnerships in the cities and in the neighborhoods where we live and work. Our $50,000 commitment in 2026 is a natural extension of DAAM+M Good, and is much more than just a number. It is a reflection of every person and organization who has left their unique fingerprint on the work that has been created over the last 50 years, and in DAA’s proud legacy that we will continue to build for many more years to come.”About DAA Media + Marketing:DAA Media + Marketing is a nationally recognized, independent agency delivering full-service media, creative, and strategic solutions designed to drive measurable business outcomes. Known for combining the scale and resources of a larger firm with the agility and precision of a boutique partner, DAA is trusted by leading brands across industries to execute campaigns that perform—from high-impact national initiatives to data-driven, hyper-local activations. Consistently honored for both rapid growth and workplace excellence, DAA has earned recognition on multiple industry lists celebrating innovation, culture, and performance. With a client-centric approach and deep channel expertise, DAA partners with organizations to solve complex marketing challenges, accelerate brand momentum, and fuel long-term business growth.For more information about DAA Media + Marketing, please visit: www.daa-mediamarketing.com and for more information about the 50th Anniversary, please click here ###

