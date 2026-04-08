ECI Software Solutions Brings Purpose-Built Dealer Technology to Canada with RockSolid MAX®

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Industry-leading platform now features integration with Moneris, provides Canadian building supply dealers with industry-specific, cloud-native retail software

WESTLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECI Software Solutions, Inc. (“ECI”), a leader in AI-powered, cloud-based business management software and services, today announced the official expansion of its RockSolid MAX® point-of-sale platform for building supplies businesses into the Canadian market. The expansion brings one of the industry’s most trusted cloud-based POS and inventory systems to Canada, now fully optimized for local operations through integration with Moneris, a leader in Canadian commerce.

While the Lumber and Building Materials (LBM) industry has long had access to various software options, independent Canadian dealers have often been caught between generic retail tools that lack industry depth and comprehensive ERPs that exceed their operational needs. The launch of RockSolid MAX in Canada closes this gap, offering a "right-sized" cloud solution specifically built for the workflows of independent hardware stores and lumberyards.

“By bringing RockSolid MAX to Canada through integration with Moneris, we are providing a platform designed around the realities of the counter and the yard, from contractor pricing to high-margin special orders,” said Brian Bowerfind, Industry President for LBM at ECI Software Solutions. This isn't just a new software option; it’s about giving Canadian dealers the specific operational control they need to serve their local, loyal customers."

Key Features of RockSolid MAX Include:

- Canadian Payment Processing: Seamless Moneris integration allows for secure, local CAD transactions.

- Special Order Engine: Designed to protect the 30-40% margins typical of non-stock items by tracking every step from quote to PO to customer pickup.

- In-Time Inventory Management: Provides total visibility across one or multiple locations, reducing overbuying and preventing stockouts.

- Cloud-Based Infrastructure: Eliminates the need for on-site servers and dedicated IT staff, allowing dealers to focus on customer service rather than hardware maintenance.

- Industry-Specific Workflows: Handles complex units of measure, contractor pricing, and yard management out of the box.

The introduction of RockSolid MAX to Canada allows ECI to match technology to the specific needs of the dealer. While ECI’s Spruce® platform remains the choice for large-scale businesses requiring integrated general ledger accounting, RockSolid MAX provides a high-impact solution for independent dealers with straightforward needs.

Canadian dealers looking to modernize their operations can find more information on the ECI website, www.ECIsolutions.com.

About ECI Software Solutions

ECI Software Solutions provides AI-powered, cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end-to-end. Built by experts in manufacturing, building and construction, field service, and distribution industries, ECI’s industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 25,000 customers in more than 90 countries globally. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Norway, and Australia. For more information, visit www.ECIsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding ECI's strategy, future operations, product development, anticipated performance, and expected benefits of partnerships, appointments, or technology initiatives. Forward-looking statements are based on ECI's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. ECI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

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