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SalezForge Launches Custom CRM Platform for Sales Teams

SalezForge CRM platform homepage

SalezForge website homepage

SalezForge CRM dashboard with sales analytics

SalezForge CRM sales pipeline dashboard

Sales team using SalezForge platform

Modern sales team using CRM technology

New platform consolidates pipeline management and analytics for sales teams

SalezForge delivers the flexibility needed to close more deals.”
— A company spokesperson
LEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SalezForge today announced the launch of its custom CRM platform designed specifically for sales teams seeking to improve productivity and results.

Sales teams frequently manage multiple disconnected tools, spend excessive time on manual data entry, and miss opportunities when follow-up tasks fall through the cracks. SalezForge was developed to address these challenges by consolidating essential sales functions into a single, highly configurable platform.

The platform offers a Pipeline Manager with fully customizable workflows, a centralized Contact Hub, intelligent Sales Automation, and Revenue Intelligence capabilities that deliver real-time analytics. SalezForge promises rapid value with a 48-hour onboarding process and supports integration with more than 50 business applications including Stripe, Notion, Dropbox, Asana, Zendesk, Intercom, Slack and HubSpot.

Early users have reported 2.8 times faster deal cycles and an average win rate of 72 percent.

The platform is now available at https://salezforge.com/ with self-service onboarding.

About SalezForge
SalezForge is a custom CRM platform built for modern sales teams. The company provides Pipeline Manager, Contact Hub, Sales Automation and Revenue Intelligence tools that feature customizable pipelines, intelligent automation, real-time analytics and rapid onboarding. SalezForge is a brand of Mulligan Man Media.

For more information, visit https://salezforge.com/.

SalezForge Press Office
Mulligan Man Media
contact@salezforge.com

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SalezForge Launches Custom CRM Platform for Sales Teams

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