Khona Scientific Inc. Accepted Into the BioMaP Consortium

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Khona Scientific Inc. is pleased to announce that it has been accepted into the Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Preparedness (BioMaP) Consortium, a BARDA-supported public-private partnership focused on strengthening U.S. biopharmaceutical manufacturing preparedness. BioMaP’s stated purview includes expanding the domestic biomanufacturing supply chain, increasing manufacturing capacity, and advancing manufacturing technologies that improve responses during public health emergencies.For Khona Scientific, joining the BioMaP Consortium is a natural next step in its mission to address supply shortages of key starting materials (KSMs). These KSMs are critical for the production of life-saving pharmaceuticals, and the company is leveraging its next-gen biomanufacturing platform to build an alternative supply chain for pharmaceutical KSMs that isn’t bound by the limitations of traditional sources. By helping enable a more diverse and responsive domestic supply chain, the company aims to support the kind of readiness, flexibility, and production continuity that BioMaP was created to encourage across the drug and vaccine manufacturing ecosystem. That ecosystem spans raw materials and consumables, innovative manufacturing technologies, and fill-finish services, reflecting the broad national effort required to improve preparedness.“Acceptance into the BioMaP Consortium is an exciting milestone for Khona Scientific and a strong validation of the role we believe we can play in the future of U.S. biomanufacturing,” said Paul Orlady, CEO of Khona Scientific. “The BioMaP Consortium brings together organizations who understand that preparedness depends on having trusted domestic capabilities in place before a crisis begins. We’re proud to join this community and contribute to a stronger, more agile, and more resilient manufacturing foundation for essential medicines and public health responses.”Khona Scientific sees this membership as an opportunity to collaborate with organizations across the BioMaP network that share a commitment to domestic readiness and supply chain resilience. “Khona’s acceptance into BioMaP reflects the growing importance of companies that can help close gaps in the domestic KSM manufacturing landscape,” Orlady added. “We’re looking forward to working alongside consortium members who are committed to making a stronger, more responsive U.S. supply chain.”About Khona Scientific Inc.Khona Scientific Inc. is a Colorado-based synthetic biology company focused on creating more robust supply chains for complex natural product compounds, including pharmaceutical Key Starting Materials (KSMs). With its next-gen biomanufacturing platform, the company aims to streamline supply chains currently underserved by conventional agricultural, chemical or biosynthetic production methods.About the BioMaP ConsortiumThe Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Preparedness Consortium (BioMaP Consortium) is a BARDA-supported partnership designed to strengthen U.S. preparedness through collaboration with the commercial biopharmaceutical industry. Its current focus areas include industrial base expansion of the biomanufacturing supply chain, biomanufacturing capacity expansion and reservation, and the support of advanced biomanufacturing technologies.

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