KHONA SCIENTIFIC APPOINTS MICHAEL A. GONZALEZ, PhD, to BOARD of DIRECTORS

Dr. Gonzalez will bring valuable manufacturing and regulatory expertise to Khona Scientific as it expands production of pharmaceutical key starting materials.

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Khona Scientific Inc., a synthetic biology company advancing biomanufacturing for pharmaceutical key starting materials, is excited to announce the appointment of Michael A. Gonzalez, PhD, to its Board of Directors.Dr. Gonzalez is Chief Scientific Officer at Bright Path Labs, where he leads scientific strategy for advanced sustainable pharmaceutical manufacturing. With more than 30 years of experience, including 29 years at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, he is widely recognized as a global expert in green and sustainable chemistry. His work has focused on translating sustainability principles into measurable, scalable industrial processes for pharmaceuticals, with particular emphasis on continuous manufacturing and data-driven approaches that improve environmental performance and manufacturing resilience.At Khona Scientific, Dr. Gonzalez will bring deep expertise at the intersection of chemistry, engineering, policy, and pharmaceutical production. His appointment strengthens the company’s strategic guidance as it advances its patented BiDS™ platform to enable efficient biosynthetic production of pharmaceutical key starting materials and to support the development of a more resilient, non-agricultural and domestically-centered supply chain for essential medicine components.“Michael brings an extraordinary combination of scientific rigor, industrial perspective, and sustainability leadership to Khona Scientific,” said Paul Orlady, Co-Founder and CEO of Khona Scientific. “His career has been defined by turning green chemistry principles into practical manufacturing solutions to overcome pharmaceutical bottlenecks. Michael’s guidance will be invaluable as we look to integrate our products into the pharmaceutical supply chain.”Dr. Gonzalez’s experience in sustainable chemistry, API production, and continuous manufacturing principles aligns closely with Khona Scientific’s mission to expand access to a wide variety of complex natural key starting materials. His work has emphasized measurable outcomes, process efficiency, and the translation of scientific innovation into industrial practice. These capabilities will support Khona Scientific as it expands its production capabilities and advances partnerships across the pharmaceutical sector.“I am excited to join Khona Scientific’s Board of Directors at a time when sustainable manufacturing and domestically-centered supply chain resilience are increasingly critical to the future of pharmaceuticals,” said Dr. Gonzalez. “Khona’s platform represents an important opportunity to apply advanced and sustainable biomanufacturing to real-world supply chain issues, and I look forward to supporting the company’s growth and impact.”About Khona Scientific Inc.Khona Scientific Inc. is a synthetic biology company developing biomanufacturing solutions for a wide variety of pharmaceutical key starting materials that are undergoing critical shortages. The company is creating efficient, modular, and sustainable production pathways that support a more resilient, non-agricultural supply chain for critical pharmaceutical precursors. Khona Scientific’s patented BiDS™ platform addresses inefficiencies at rate-limiting steps, improving efficiency, yield, and throughput in biosynthetic fermentation processes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.