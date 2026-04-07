Identity Management Institute Highlights Emerging Identity Security Risks in Connected Systems

Identity Management Institute Certified Identity and Access Manager (CIAM) Certified Identity Governance Expert (CIGE)

New analysis reveals emerging security challenges and solutions as organizations rely more on connected systems and digital services.

Security is no longer simply about using the right technologies or complying with standards. It is about managing the entire identity and integration lifecycle.” — Identity Management Institute

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Identity Management Institute (IMI) has released new findings and solutions on emerging identity security trends, stressing that identity risks are not introduced by weak technologies but by how modern systems are implemented, connected, and integrated.

According to IMI, most vulnerabilities exploited by attackers are not due to flaws in security standards or technologies themselves. Instead, they target misconfigurations, implementation gaps, and the complex relations between systems, applications, and third-party services.

Common attack methods include misuse of access tokens, social engineering, compromised third-party integrations, redirect-based attacks, account impersonation, poor identity data management, and weak access controls.

“Security is no longer simply about using the right technologies or complying with standards. It is about managing the entire identity and integration lifecycle,” IMI noted.

“Attackers are targeting the weakest points of the ecosystem, not the standards,” the organization added.

To reduce these risks, IMI recommends implementing strong access controls, applying the principle of least privilege, validating all access requests, continuously monitoring system activity, and strengthening defenses against social engineering.

As digital ecosystems continue to expand, organizations must adopt a comprehensive and proactive approach to identity and access management.

Download our whitepaper to explore OAuth 2.1 security risks and recommended mitigations:

https://identitymanagementinstitute.org/oauth-21-security-pitfalls/

About Identity Management Institute (IMI)

The Identity Management Institute (IMI), established in 2007, is a leading organization dedicated to advancing identity security, governance, and access management through professional certifications, research, and thought leadership. IMI provides globally recognized certifications that equip professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to secure digital identities in modern environments.

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