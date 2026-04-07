Daisy Genomics Partners with Oak Ridge National Laboratory to Accelerate Platform Development

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daisy Genomics Inc. (“Daisy Genomics”), a precision genomics company developing a physics-based sequencing platform for direct, epigenetic data detection, today announced its acceptance into the Rapid Access User Program at the Center for Nanophase Materials Sciences (“CNMS”), located at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (“ORNL”), the largest multi-program science and energy laboratory in the United States.Daisy Genomics will actively leverage ORNL’s world-class nanofabrication and characterization capabilities to accelerate the development of its proprietary chip for the development of the company’s next-generation sequencing platform. This initiative will drive rapid prototyping, iterative design, and validation of Daisy’s nanoscale platform.This prestigious effort builds on Daisy Genomics' recent momentum, which includes its seed financing round and the announcement of a research collaboration with New Day Diagnostics and the University of Tennessee. These developments reflect a coordinated strategy to integrate national laboratories, academic expertise, and clinical partnerships to advance the company's platform for real-world applications.“This collaboration is a pivotal advancement to demonstrate the immense potential of our technology. Partnering with the Oak Ridge National Laboratory will significantly propel our product development forward, paving the way for future commercial success,” said Emily Milsovic, CEO of Daisy Genomics.The Rapid Access Program is designed to support time-sensitive, high-impact research initiatives, providing users with expedited access to ORNL’s state-of-the-art facilities. Daisy Genomics’ participation underscores both the technical relevance of its platform and the urgency of advancing next-generation approaches to genomic and epigenetic analysis.“Daisy Genomics represents the type of innovative, high-impact company that we are excited to support within Tennessee’s growing life sciences ecosystem,” said Brad Day, Associate Vice Chancellor and Executive Director of the East Tennessee Health Innovation Alliance at the University of Tennessee. “By combining the capabilities of Oak Ridge National Laboratory with the University of Tennessee’s research infrastructure and industry partnerships, we are helping to accelerate technologies that have the potential to transform precision medicine.”Daisy Genomics’ proprietary platform integrates advanced nanofabrication, semiconductor manufacturing, and surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (“SERS”) to enable direct, label-free detection of DNA and RNA, including epigenetic modifications not captured by traditional sequencing approaches. The company’s approach is designed to deliver faster, more scalable, and molecular insights for applications across clinical diagnostics, drug development, and life sciences research.With initial fabrication efforts expected to begin in the coming weeks, Daisy Genomics plans to generate key technical data that will further validate its platform. TCB Capital Advisors (“TCB”) helped facilitate the formation of this collaboration and will continue to support Daisy Genomics in the company’s platform development initiatives.Investor Contact: Nishant Sachdev; nishantsachdev@tcbcapitaladvisors.com

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