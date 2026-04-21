The Adventure Agency Launches 'The Experience': Corporate Event Design That Influences How People Think, Feel, and Act

Where event design meets revenue strategy

COLOMA, MI, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Adventure Agency , a strategic creative marketing firm with 15+ years of experience, today launched “ The Experience ,” a focused service offering designed to help brands create intentional, strategy-led environments that shape perception, influence behavior, and drive meaningful outcomes, whether with customers, prospects, or internal teams.For years, The Adventure Agency reserved experiential design services exclusively for long-term retainer clients. Now, they're opening up a limited number of slots each quarter to brands investing in events for the first time or looking to elevate their event presence.“Events aren’t just decor, they’re environments where perception is formed in real time,” says Megan Gopp, founder and creative director of The Adventure Agency. “Before a conversation happens, people decide who you are, how credible you are, and whether they believe in what you’re doing. That’s true on a tradeshow floor, and just as true in a room of your own team members. The right experience doesn’t just look good, it shapes how people think, feel, and act.”According to industry research, 65% of brands say live events and experiential marketing provide the greatest return on investment compared to other channels. An additional 85% of consumers are more likely to purchase after attending a branded event or experience.The Experience is designed for teams investing in tradeshows, activations, and customer-facing moments—and for organizations planning internal events like sales kickoffs, leadership meetings, and culture-building experiences that require more than a run-of-show. It’s for companies that want their environments to reflect who they are today, align their teams, and create exciting moments. Rather than focusing solely on logistics, The Experience centers on the strategic and creative design of the full environment—ensuring every touchpoint reinforces the brand and supports the intended outcome.The Adventure Agency's core team includes creative directors, strategists, designers, and execution specialists with extensive event production experience across Fortune 500 companies and emerging brands."Working alongside Megan and her team has been one of the most strategically aligned and creatively elevated partnerships I've experienced in conference and event production," says Catherine Coleman Smith, event management professional. "What truly distinguishes them is their end-to-end design capability. They don't just work with you to plan your event, they build the visual ecosystem that brings it to life."To learn more about The Experience or to discuss your event, visit https://theadventureagency.com/the-experience/ About The Adventure AgencyThe Adventure Agency is a Southwest Michigan-based strategic marketing firm with 15+ years of experience creating cohesive brand experiences for Fortune 500 companies, startups, nonprofits, and international brands. In addition to brand strategy, design, and marketing services, the firm now specializes in strategic event and environmental design across trade shows, conferences, corporate events, and retail environments. The Adventure Agency is a certified Women Business Enterprise (WBE).

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