Serotone Swim Lands on Wolf & Badger, Expanding Access to Swimwear Engineered for Women's Changing Bodies

Designed by performance-sportswear and intimates veteran Sarah Blaser, the brand is now available worldwide through Wolf & Badger's online marketplace.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serotone Swim , the independent swimwear line designed for women whose bodies are changing, is now available worldwide through Wolf & Badger, the curated global marketplace for independent designers. The partnership marks Serotone's first international distribution and brings the brand's 16-piece collection to customers worldwide, expanding access to a swimwear category that most major brands continue to ignore.Founded by designer Sarah Blaser in 2023 after more than a decade designing performance sportswear and intimates in New York, Serotone Swim fills a gap most swimwear brands still overlook. Every piece is engineered for women whose bodies are changing and whose swim options have not kept up: real support, breathable performance fabrics, contouring that follows a woman's natural shape, and mix-and-match pieces that let a woman build a full swim wardrobe from a few items.A Designer-First Global MarketplaceWolf & Badger has built a reputation as one of the most thoughtful homes for independent designers working outside traditional mass retail. Their platform puts emerging and ethical brands on the same shelf as established names, with worldwide shipping that brings independent design to customers across continents.For Serotone, the partnership means women looking for swimwear built around their actual bodies can now find the brand globally. "Getting accepted onto Wolf & Badger's marketplace was a real moment for Serotone. They're incredibly selective, and being placed next to brands I've admired for years says something about where this brand fits in the industry," said Sarah Blaser, founder and designer of Serotone Swim. "What matters most to me is that women have access to pieces designed with their bodies in mind, to know that they are not the problem, and that there are brands out there who see them."Why This Matters NowWomen whose bodies are changing, through pregnancy, postpartum, perimenopause, menopause, and every season in between, are one of the fastest-growing and most underserved demographics in swimwear. These changes shift weight distribution, increase temperature sensitivity, and reduce support from traditional elastic. Most swimwear still assumes a body that existed two decades ago.Serotone Swim was built around the opposite assumption. Sarah started the company after watching her own mother try on swimsuit after swimsuit that did not fit, did not support, and did not breathe. The first piece she designed was a birthday gift for her mom. That piece became the foundation of the current 16-piece collection, which ranges from mix-and-match separates to the Infinity One Piece now carried by Wolf & Badger.Since launching, Serotone has debuted at Miami Swim Week and been featured in Forbes, OK! Magazine, the New York Style Guide, and on ABC 11. Shop Serotone Swim on Wolf & Badger at wolfandbadger.com/us/designers/serotone-swim/. To learn more about Serotone Swim, visit serotoneswim.com or follow @serotone_swim on Instagram.About Serotone SwimSerotone Swim is a Raleigh, N.C.-based swimwear company designing for women navigating body changes. Each piece draws on founder Sarah Blaser's background in technical sportswear and intimates, using premium fabrics built for fit, comfort, and movement. Founded in 2023, the brand has been featured in Forbes, OK! Magazine, and the New York Style Guide, and debuted at Miami Swim Week.

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