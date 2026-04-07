Parliament™ by The Executive Initiative® — an invitation-only peer community for senior technology executives, launching April 2026.

The Executive Initiative® announces Parliament™: a curated peer community and leadership reflection program for C-level technology executives

The executives who lead at the highest level deserve a peer community worthy of their experience. Parliament™ is that place” — Mark S. Blanke

HILLSBOROUGH, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Executive Initiative, a leadership platform for C-level technology executives, today announced the formal launch of Parliament™ : an invitation-only annual subscription program that gives C-level technology executives something most have never had access to at any price: a trusted peer community, an honest mirror for their leadership, and the guidance of advisors who have held the same seat.Parliament™ was built to change something fundamental: the higher the role, the fewer the places to think out loud without political consequence. Where Executive Initiativesummits bring executives together for a single defining event, Parliament™ extends that engagement across a full year, creating a continuous environment for candid peer dialogue, honest reflection, and meaningful professional growth."The executives who lead at the highest level deserve a peer community worthy of their experience. Parliament™ is that place," said Mark Blanke, Founder and CEO of The Executive InitiativeAbout Parliament™Parliament™ delivers what no conference or open-enrollment community can: a small, curated group of C-level peers who challenge your thinking and hold you accountable, in a strictly executive-only, vendor-free environment.Each Parliament™ participant is placed in a carefully curated cohort of C-level executives, selected for balance, diversity of experience, and alignment with shared leadership values. Critically, every cohort is led by a Parliament Advisor: a seasoned Chief Information Officer who has led technology organizations across multiple global enterprises. Parliament Advisors do not facilitate from the outside. They have held the seat, navigated the pressure, and earned the credibility to challenge their peers from a position of genuine experience.Cohort Assemblies are held twice per quarter under the Chatham House Rule, delivering the kind of honest, high-trust dialogue that is simply not available inside any organization.Parliament™ participation includes:• Eight Cohort Assemblies per year, held twice per quarter in facilitated, confidential peer sessions• Two PersonaWise™ Executive Reflection Reports per year: an AI-driven analysis of leadership presence and external perception• One personalized one-on-one coaching session per year, grounded in PersonaWise™ insights• One complimentary Executive Initiativesummit per subscription year of the participant’s choice, including a two-night hotel stay• Year-round access to Parliament Exchange™: The Executive Initiative’s private digital peer communityPersonaWise™: Leadership Reflection, RedefinedMost C-level executives have a strong sense of their own capabilities. Far fewer know how they are actually perceived externally. PersonaWise™, The Executive Initiative’s proprietary AI-driven executive reflection platform, changes that. Delivered twice per year, it generates a structured, evidence-based analysis of each participant’s leadership presence and external perception across two scored dimensions: Presence Score and Perception Score.PersonaWise™ analyzes the signals a leader is already sending, surfacing insights that allow participants to lead with greater intentionality and impact. Each report is followed by a personalized coaching session to translate findings into the highest-leverage opportunities for growth.Who Parliament™ Is ForParliament™ is built for C-level technology executives who believe their development as a leader is never complete, and who are ready to invest in the kind of peer engagement that actually moves the needle. Participation is extended by invitation to executives who demonstrate the leadership presence, openness to reflection, and commitment to peer engagement the program requires. Cohorts are intentionally small, and every participant is personally reviewed.Executives who thrive in Parliament™ come for the quality of the conversation, the candor of the cohort, and the rare opportunity to be challenged by Advisors whose careers span some of the most complex technology environments in the world.Enrollment and AvailabilityParliament™ operates on an annual subscription basis. Cohort sizes are intentionally limited. Parliament™ does not accept open applications. Every participant is invited or referred through The Executive Initiativenetwork.Executives who wish to explore participation are encouraged to submit a request for invitation at https://theexecutiveinitiative.com/parliament/request-invitation . All submissions are reviewed personally.About The Executive InitiativeThe Executive Initiativeis a leadership platform for C-level technology executives, operating a brand ecosystem that includes Parliament™, The CIO Initiative, The CISO Initiative℠, and PersonaWise™. The Executive Initiativeconvenes C-level executives through invitation-only peer communities, executive summits, and AI-powered leadership tools designed to elevate the quality of technology leadership. More information is available at theexecutiveinitiative.com.---Media ContactThe Executive Initiativeinfo@theexecutiveinitiative.comtheexecutiveinitiative.com

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