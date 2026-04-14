The Executive Initiative Announces 2026 CIO Initiative Summit in Philadelphia

The CIO Initiative Summit - Philadelphia 2026

Invitation-Only Summit for Senior Technology Executives to Be Held September 23–24 at The Notary Hotel

We thought it was fitting to bring this community together in Philadelphia during America's 250th celebration” — Mark S. Blanke

HILLSBOROUGH, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Executive Initiative® , the organization behind the CIO Initiativeand CISO Initiative℠ summit series, today announced that the 2026 CIO Initiative Summit will be held September 23 to 24, 2026 at The Notary Hotel, Philadelphia.In choosing Philadelphia, The Executive Initiative drew a deliberate parallel to the city's historic legacy. As the nation marks America's 250th anniversary, Philadelphia stands as a powerful symbol of what is possible when leaders rise to meet the moment in navigating complexity, aligning diverse voices, and committing to a shared vision under pressure. These are precisely the challenges that today's technology executives face, and they are the conversations the CIO Initiative Summit is designed to elevate.The Notary Hotel sits at the heart of Philadelphia's most historically significant district. Steps away stand City Hall, Independence Hall, where the Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution were debated and adopted, and the Liberty Bell, enduring symbol of American freedom. It is ground where the foundational acts of American leadership took place, and a fitting setting for a gathering of executives navigating the defining challenges of their own era."We thought it was fitting to bring this community together in Philadelphia during America's 250th celebration," said Mark S. Blanke, Founder and CEO of The Executive Initiative. "Our Founding Fathers sat in this city and were challenged with leading through extraordinary uncertainty, making difficult decisions with incomplete information, building consensus across competing interests, and committing to something larger than themselves. That is exactly what today's technology executives are asked to do every day. Philadelphia felt like the right place to have that conversation."The 2026 CIO Initiative Summit maintains the intimate, vendor-neutral format that has defined the series across previous events in cities including Houston, Cincinnati, and Salt Lake City. Participation is by invitation only, with a limited number of sponsors integrated as equal partners in the dialogue rather than as traditional vendors.The summit also serves as a flagship touchpoint for Parliament ™, The Executive Initiative's new invitation-only peer cohort program for C-level IT executives. Parliament members benefit from ongoing cohort sessions focused on leadership, strategy, and professional development, with the summit offering an opportunity for in-person connection across the broader executive community.Event DetailsEvent: 2026 CIO Initiative SummitDates: September 23 to 24, 2026Venue: The Notary Hotel, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Autograph Collection)Format: Invitation-only; limited sponsorship opportunities availableWebsite: www.thecioinitiative.com About The Executive InitiativeThe Executive Initiativeis the parent organization behind three distinct brands serving the senior technology executive community: the CIO Initiative, the CISO Initiative℠, and Parliament™. Through its summit series and peer cohort programs, The Executive Initiative creates curated environments where technology leaders engage in candid, peer-level dialogue on the strategic and operational challenges defining their roles. For more information, visit www.thecioinitiative.com Media ContactMark S. BlankeFounder and CEO, The Executive Initiativemblanke@execinitiative.com908-904-4695###

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