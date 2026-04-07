Smart Blanks to Participate in 2026 Texas Spring Swing Presented by HPPA

Brand to showcase core blank apparel styles at Houston and Dallas industry events in late April and early May

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart Blanks will participate in the 2026 Texas Spring Swing presented by the Houston Promotional Products Association (HPPA), with scheduled appearances in both Houston and Dallas. The events, which focus on different products such as pens, mugs, stickers, and apparel, will take place on April 28 at the Bayou City Event Center in Houston, Texas, and on May 1 at the Grapevine Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.At both locations, Smart Blanks will present a selection of its core blank apparel styles, with a focus on three t-shirt offerings designed for a range of end uses and customer segments.The 3502 Youth Essential Tee will be featured in the lineup. Available in sizes XS to XL, the style is constructed from 4.3 oz ring-spun combed cotton and finished with an enzyme wash for a soft feel. Additional features include side seams, shoulder taping, short sleeves, and a tear-away label. The product is packaged in packs of 12 and boxes of 72.Also included is the 4001 Women’s Essential Tee , offered in sizes XS through 3XL. This style is made from 4.3 oz ring-spun combed cotton and includes an enzyme wash, side seams, shoulder taping, and a tear-away label. The design reflects a fitted silhouette while maintaining a standard construction for blank apparel applications.Rounding out the collection is the 501 Adult Everyday Tee . Available in sizes XS through 3XL, the style includes a retail fit, tubular construction, and ring-spun combed cotton fabric. Like the other featured tees, it is finished with an enzyme wash and packaged in 12-piece packs, 72 per box.Backed by more than 15 years of experience in manufacturing, design, and sales, Smart Blanks continues to supply blank apparel designed for consistency, versatility, and reliable distribution across the U.S. market.About The CompanySupported by over 15 years of experience in manufacturing, design, and sales, Smartex Apparel is a trusted apparel company dedicated to delivering premium quality, style, and value without compromise. As the company behind the Smart Blanks brand, Smartex Apparel continues its legacy by developing modern, high-quality blank apparel designed for today’s market.Smart Blanks, a brand by Smartex Apparel, features signature ring-spun combed cotton across all product lines—from essential tees to premium fleece styles. Each piece is designed for versatility, making it ideal for a wide range of decoration techniques. With high-density stitching and smooth printing surfaces, Smart Blanks delivers elevated basics with the perfect balance of fit, feel, and price.As a direct supplier, Smartex Apparel offers competitive pricing and fast turnaround, including same-day shipping on in-stock items from its distribution centers in Anaheim, California and Grand Prairie, Texas. Through Smart Blanks, the company remains committed to providing manufacturer-direct value along with an exceptional customer service experience.

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