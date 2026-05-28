Pine Hosting Launches Bare Metal Servers Powered by AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition

New dedicated systems are designed for high-performance multiplayer game hosting and demanding workloads.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pine Hosting has introduced new bare metal rental systems powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition processor, expanding its infrastructure offerings for gaming communities and customers with performance-intensive workloads.The newly released systems include 96GB of DDR5 RAM and are designed to support applications that rely heavily on fast CPU response times and stable performance under sustained load. According to Pine Hosting, the launch reflects growing demand from larger multiplayer communities seeking dedicated hardware rather than traditional shared hosting environments.The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 processor combines high single-thread performance with AMD’s 3D V-Cache technology, a feature set commonly associated with gaming and latency-sensitive applications. These specifications make the system particularly suited for larger Minecraft networks , high-population Rust servers , and modded multiplayer environments, which may also benefit from the dedicated resources, larger cache capacity, and higher clock speeds during peak player activity.Pine Hosting stated that the systems are intended for communities that have outgrown standard game hosting environments and require more control, dedicated hardware access, and consistent performance.The company already provides hosting for games such as Minecraft, Rust, Project Zomboid, Valheim, and Terraria. The addition of dedicated bare-metal systems expands Pine Hosting’s infrastructure offerings for larger-scale, performance-sensitive deployments.About Pine Hosting:Pine Hosting was founded to simplify game server hosting for users of all experience levels. Driven by a team of dedicated gamers, knowledgeable support staff, and experienced developers, Pine Hosting stands out for its attention to detail and exceptional customer service. Thanks to its focus on reliability, performance, and feature-rich offerings, the company has quickly become a favorite among first-time server owners and established networks. Pine Hosting provides clients with top-tier hosting solutions powered by high-performance hardware and premium network blends. The intuitive Pine Panel ensures a seamless hosting experience, making it the ideal choice for all hosting needs.

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