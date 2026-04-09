AGIS Highlights Smartwatch as a Next Evolution in Military Command and Control

AGIS Integrated Army COP The time sequenced blog in the hook readout area associated with the hostile Map Symbol AGIS Smartwatch ULTRA

Touch and Voice-Activated Data Entry and Automated Early Warning in a Wearable Device Enables Every Soldier to be a Sensor - Part 2

By enabling a Smartwatch to digitally integrate with a CJADC2 system through a Data Layer, AGIS enables it to provide extensive Command and Control Capability and Interoperability to the lowest level.” — Cap Beyer, Vietnam War veteran

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- .With the event of UAVs, it has become even more evident that in addition to their current roles it is essential that every soldier/Marine be a real time sensor. AGIS has and is addressing this issue through the use of Smartwatches to provide an interconnected fighting force. Smartwatches with their displays and communications will play an increasingly important role in modern warfare.Recent empirical causality data from Ukraine clearly confirms this fact and especially for those at the front lines. There is a distinct compelling need for those at the front to be sensors quickly transmitting observations to those that can act upon them. AGIS Samsung ULTRA Smartwatch software is designed to meet this need. It has been implemented in a manner that enables it to automatically transmit and receive ground and air intelligence for its wearer’s Area of Influence (AOI).The Smartwatch wearer receives two different types of intelligence. One that must be acted on immediately or its usability is lost, the other is less time critical. The use of UAVs in Ukraine is the best example of time critical intelligence as it requires an immediate response. AGIS believes that our ability to immediately notify all of UAV presence immediately when a UAV is detected can significantly reduce the current 70% of casualties that are attributed to aerial drone strikes. Our Smartwatch does this by assuring that all know of the location of the UAV when any of the Smartwatch wearers are made aware of the existence of the UAV relative to them.See https://www.agisinc.com/videos/watch-drone-new.mp4 A less time critical use of the Smartwatch is when a watch wearer can add tactical information to the COP by simply speaking to the watch and saying “hostile tank, 200 yards at 080 degrees”. This voice-initiated action then adds a MIL STD 2525 hostile map symbol at the spoken range and bearing from the wearer. A feature that is coming soon is for the symbol to be amplified with additional information added by the watch wearer and others in the COP network. This information is displayed when the symbol is hooked. The information created in this process can be immediately transmitted or retained to avoid RF targeting until the wearer is at a safe location and when connectivity can be reestablished and data can be selected to be downloaded to the Server for display on everyone’s COP.The added information is associated with the symbol and is used to create a time sequence of information blog which provides a data history of that symbol. The history blog is displayed when the amplified MIL STD 2525 symbol is hooked.Integrating voice recognition and command functionalities within smartwatches addresses these critical gaps. Soldiers can swiftly input relevant tactical symbols vocally, while automated alerts can be triggered by physiological sensors embedded in the wearable devices to inform command immediately upon detection of injury or condition. This fusion of wearable health monitoring and voice-activated communication establishes each soldier as an effective sensor node, while monitoring their health status and ability to continue to operate effectively.The mindset of "Every Soldier as a Sensor" underscores the shift towards empowering individual soldiers with advanced, wearable technologies that overcome the financial, ergonomic, and operational shortcomings of smartphones. Voice-enabled smartwatches, with their lightweight design and robust communication capabilities, are positioned to revolutionize battlefield situational awareness, enhancing command decision-making and soldier safety in combat environments. Embracing this technology not only fulfills operational needs but also ensures that soldiers remain connected, informed, and Biometrically monitored at all times. AGIS is the leader in this revolutionary use of Smartwatches for military operations. For more information, visit www.agisinc.com

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