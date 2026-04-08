AGIS Team Gain Excellent Marks in UNITAS XLVI

UNITAS 2025 Exercise AGIS COP at UNITAS AGIS Live At Sea - UNITAS

Orb Aerospace, Arc Edge, McQ, Inc. and AGIS successfully perform critical roles in enhancing combat readiness.

All throughout, the AGIS LifeRing system performed the UNITAS exercises successfully meeting expectations and without failure.” — Malcolm K. Beyer, Jr. CEO

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ,AGIS, together with teaming partners Orb Aerospace, Arc Edge, and McQ, Inc., participated in the U.S. Navy’s UNITAS 2025. Around 8,000 military personnel from 25 allied and partner countries joined with ships, submarines, and aircraft, conducting exercise operations along the U.S. East Coast and near Naval Station Mayport, FL, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, NC, and Naval Station Norfolk, VA, last September/October. Among the ships were the USS Cooperstown, USS Arlington, USS Chesty Puller, the Peruvian Aguirre, and the Brazilian Independencia.UNITAS, which is "unity" in Latin, is the world's longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise. In its 66th year, UNITAS helps reinforce trust and unity among partners to defend against threats in the region by bringing together these nations to improve their joint naval operations skills, says USN Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello.Starting with in-port expert discussions, symposiums, and training in areas like medical, cyber defense, and diving, the following underway phase involved live-fire drills, including a SINKEX (sinking exercise), and an amphibious landing of Marines at Camp Lejeune. For the second year in a row, unmanned (UAS) and hybrid fleet systems showed their development within the U.S. Navy's future fleet. The U.S. Coast Guard sent their Tactical Law Enforcement Team and USCG Maritime Security Response Teams, while the U.S. Air Force included its Air Force Special Operations Command and the 107th Fighter Squadron. Coalition operations only work when everyone can see the same picture. AGIS’ Command and Control (C2) multi-domain software was at the core, and this together with Arc Edge and Orb Aerospace were essential elements in delivering seamless communication and coordination among UNITAS forces on land, space, and sea. The AGIS, Orb, and Arc Edge tandem of technologies supported joint operations with tactical voice, data, video, and videoconferencing (TEV) particularly in complex, multi-domain environments involving diverse systems from partner nations. For the UNITAS participants to coordinate and communicate, AGIS’s tools were described as “instrumental” in enhancing interoperability and situational awareness during the exercise.Primarily by using AGIS software, the team brought tactical voice, data, video, and live secure TEV from ships, aircraft and UAVs, using multiple sensors, and multiple datalinks into a Common Operating Picture (COP), and performed sharing of real-time operational data with the USCG’s Minotaur system at Norfolk. With a capability unmatched by any other corporate vendor, this team enabled the real time-sharing of counter UAS (C-UAS) data and Full Motion Video (FMV) coming from this diverse array of data sources: AGIS’ LifeRing clients and AGIS’ TEV videoconferencing from participating ships, land-based posts, the Lassie Drone and the V-BAT (UAS) developed by Shield AI, and High Altitude Balloons (HAB - from World View), equipped with ARC Edge communication backpacks (supporting satellite, radio, cellular comms).The stratospheric layer over UNITAS did more than pass data. On AGIS LifeRing, ARC Edge pulled McQ acoustic cues and Echodyne radar tracks for C-UAS, (including ship positions) then provided this data to the Marines using ATAK and Minotaur also, without disturbing the COP or EMCON posture. Operators appreciated that early warning data appeared on existing workflow displays, and not on separate screens. Therefore, a persistent stream of early warning data all appeared on a single pane of glass. This stream of data was then fused with video formats and commonized seamlessly. And by using a secure transport layer to provide persistent ISR to all, the overall solution enabled assured Command and Control over the entire force. The AGIS solution thus provided commanders with the rarest commodity in a contested environment - time.AGIS LifeRing data was fused into the Navy’s Minotaur system, with Arc Edge forming a thinking mesh network, routing intelligence faster than command chains can react. Unlike static SD-WANs, ARC Edge’s dynamic mesh moved data ship-to-ship and shore-to-ship, carrying McQ acoustic and Echodyne radar feeds through sub-millisecond paths across LEO, MEO, RF, Starlink, and terrestrial links. The result: a real-time fusion loop inside LifeRing, Minotaur and ATAK, delivering early warnings for low-flying UAS with seamless handoffs as bandwidth shifts. In exercise trials, acoustic cues triggered radar and video streams that were stitched into consoles with no lag. For coalition crews, the clear advantage was clarity at the edge and shared awareness without fragile uplinks or billion-dollar infrastructure. The network didn’t just connect forces; it anticipated with them.All throughout, the AGIS LifeRing system performed the following exercises successfully:• Cast and routed FMV from the V-BAT UAV to the Minotaur Operations Center and across AGIS’ LifeRing user devices• Provided Orb Lassie Drone Video and telemetry to Minotaur and LifeRing Smartphones• USS Cooperstown (LCS-23), Independencia (Brazilian ship), Arlington, and Aguirre (Peruvian ship) were ships equipped with LifeRing user devices• Fused data from ADS-B, McQ Inc., AIS and LifeRing users into a CoT (Cursor-on-Target) format for transmission to Minotaur.• Supported Push to talk (PTT) to and from all LifeRing users and up to the command operation center, to include the use of the revolutionary AGIS Smartwatch which displayed the UNITAS data on the user’s wrist and enabled the operator to use voice recognition to control the display as an end node.• Maintained live video transmissions from LifeRing users to all other LifeRing users in the system, including to the Command Operations Center.Annual multinational exercises like UNITAS play a critical role in enhancing the combat readiness of U.S. service members, as well as those of our Allies and partners, by providing a platform for joint training and cooperation in complex maritime environments. For more information on AGIS, visit www.agisinc.com

UNITAS video

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