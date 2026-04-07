Join MDC and NDA April 28 for “Deer Camp Briefing” webinar

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the National Deer Association (NDA) invite landowners and others interested in managing deer on their properties to join them online for a free webinar on MDC’s Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) as a management tool.

This live Zoom webinar on “Deer Camp Briefing” will be held Tuesday, April 28, at 6 p.m. It will begin with a presentation from an MDC private lands deer biologist followed byMDC and NDA staff answering participants’ questions.

Save this link for the free Zoom webinar on “Deer Camp Briefing” and click on it on April 28 at 6 p.m.: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83737526121.

For those who have not previously used Zoom on their selected device, click the link ahead of time and follow the prompts to install the free Zoom software.

This webinar is the first of MDC’s and NDA’s free 2026 Missouri Deer Management Webinar Series via Zoom. Upcoming webinars are on Hunting for Venison on July 28 at 6 p.m. and Wildlife Food Plots in Missouri on Aug. 25 at 6 p.m.

Learn more about deer management at mdc.mo.gov/your-property/improve-your-property/wildlife-management/deer-management.