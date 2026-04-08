LushLife.ai is using AI to help overwhelmed parents find trusted products

Online shopping has a discovery and trust problem. These three companies are leveraging AI to fix it.

Every purchase felt important. Safety, quality, trust. Yet finding clear answers meant late nights, endless tabs, and too much second-guessing. We're using AI to change that for Parents.” — Karthik Gangiredla

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Online shopping has a discovery and trust problem. There are more products available than ever, more platforms to buy from, and less time to sort through any of it. A new generation of AI companies is working to fix that by rethinking the shopping experience from scratch.Here are three companies worth watching. LushLife.ai : Built for the way parents actually research & shop for trusted productsParents spend a disproportionate amount of time shopping (researching car seats, comparing stroller specs, cross-referencing ingredient lists on snack foods) and most existing tools treat them the same as everyone else. LushLife.ai helps overwhelmed parents make the right decisions for their loved ones by recommending trusted brands and products with an easy comparison across vetted retailers via a proprietary Trust Score, which is listed for every product on LushLife.ai. The platform also does not rely on paid placements or sponsored rankings, so customers can shop confidently knowing their results are tailored to their specific preferences.The platform is beginning with trusted discovery for shopping for families and extending into content and services in their product roadmap. LushLife.ai learns what a family actually cares about and narrows the field accordingly. Less tab-switching. Fewer impulse buys. Fewer returns. In a category where every purchasing decision comes with a side of parental anxiety, that kind of specificity matters. Founder and CEO Karthik Gangiredla, says “Like many parents, my family and I found ourselves overwhelmed when preparing for our child. Every purchase felt important; safety, quality, trust, yet finding clear answers meant late nights, endless tabs, and too much second-guessing. We’re using AI to change that at LushLife.”LushLife’s answer to the trust problem of ecommerce is TrustScore, a transparent scoring system built from a broad set of signals including product reviews, safety, customer sentiment, brand reliability and other data points which are available for customers to see. TrustScore is often the favorite feature mentioned by LushLife parents and represents how AI is bringing consumer trust back into the ecommerce experience.Daydream: Fashion search that actually understands what you meanType “black dress” into any major retailer’s search bar and you’ll get thousands of results, none of which are exactly what you had in mind. Daydream was built to solve that problem for fashion specifically.Co-founded by Julie Bornstein, who spent decades in the industry before selling her first AI shopping startup to Pinterest, Daydream lets users shop the way they’d describe something to a friend. You can type “something to wear to a winery in Napa in October, not too casual” or upload a photo of an outfit you saw on Instagram and ask for something similar at a lower price point. The platform pulls from a catalog of more than 10,000 brands and gets more accurate the more you use it, building what Daydream calls a “Style Passport” that evolves with your preferences. Backed by $50 million in seed funding from Google Ventures and Forerunner Ventures, Daydream launched publicly in mid-2025.Perplexity AI: Shopping without the shoppingMost AI shopping tools still dump you at a product page and leave you to figure out the rest. Perplexity’s Comet browser goes further: it can research products, compare options, and complete the purchase on your behalf, without you ever opening a new tab.The company launched its “Buy with Pro” feature in late 2025 in partnership with PayPal. It’s one of the most complete implementations of agentic commerce to date: tell the AI what you need, and it handles everything downstream. The execution has been consequential enough that Amazon sued Perplexity in November 2025, arguing that the platform’s autonomous shopping agent was accessing its marketplace without authorization. Whatever the outcome, that Amazon filed at all is the point: agentic commerce is no longer theoretical, and the platforms built on traditional e-commerce models are paying attention.Each of these companies is attacking agentic commerce from a different angle: context-aware filtering, intent-based search, and full purchase automation. Whether any of them becomes the default way people shop is still an open question, but the direction is clear. The search bar alone is no longer enough.

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