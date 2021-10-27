Cerebro Sports announces partnership with Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC)
Cerebro Sports will provide the ACCC basketball teams with stats-based player evaluations for every player in the conference.
We believe this partnership will create more opportunities for Junior College athletes to further their basketball careers in the ACCC and beyond."”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cerebro Sports, a leading basketball analytics company has partnered with the Alabama Community College Conference, an NJCAA Division I men’s and women’s basketball conference based in Montgomery Alabama to provide stats-based player evaluations for every player in the conference.
— Ryan Girardot, Cerebro Sports President & CEO
By leveraging the power of Cerebro’s breakthrough basketball analytics technology, ACCC members will be able to provide individual player evaluations to assist with player development and scouting, not only within the ACCC but also in the NCAA and NAIA divisions across the country.
"This partnership with the ACCC is a tremendous milestone for Cerebro Sports." said Cerebro Sports CEO, Ryan Girardot. "Not only are we adding a top Junior College Athletic Conference to our database, but we are also laying the groundwork for the future of Junior College Basketball Recruiting at the highest levels of college basketball. We believe this partnership will create more opportunities for Junior College athletes to further their basketball careers in the ACCC and beyond."
The ACCC Men’s and Women’s basketball seasons begin in October and will conclude at the ACCC championships March 1-4, 2022 in Tuscaloosa. At time of publishing, all ACCC member institutions' data are live on Cerebro Sports.
“The ACCC is proud to partner with Cerebro Sports and its analytical technology.” Said Dean Myrick, ACCC Commissioner. “Cerebro will not only assist our coaches and student-athletes in development and scouting, but also aid in their recruitment by NCAA and NAIA coaches. We look forward to working with Cerebro to better not only our teams, but more importantly, our student-athletes.”
ABOUT CEREBRO SPORTS
Cerebro Sports is on a mission to quantify sports recruiting by creating simple, easy-to-use products for coaches, parents, players, and in an effort to bring fairness to basketball recruiting.
Cerebro’s proprietary metrics use simple box score data at scale to allow decision makers to more quickly locate legitimate prospects and allow players to better advocate for themselves and know how they stack up against the competition, no matter what level or geography they play in.
ABOUT THE ALABAMA COMMUNITY COLLEGE CONFERENCE
The ACCC is comprised of 21 member institutions which field 120 teams each year and serve over 2,400 athletes. All teams compete at the Division I level of the National Junior College Association.
