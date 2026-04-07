Announcing the Return of DRIFT Shoes

Drift - SPD Compatible Cycling Sneakers Drift - Small Batch, Hand Built Waterproof Sneakers

From DZR to DRIFT: A New Chapter From a Pioneer in Cycling / Lifestyle Footwear

"It’s so exciting to be back with fresh eyes and footwear that reflects the legacy of DZR yet evolves the materials, craftsmanship and innovation.” ” — DRIFT Co-founder and CEO, Shane Rattazzi

LAKE TAHOE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a long pause, DRIFT, formerly DZR Shoes, is back, tapping decades of footwear design experience for a new chapter.

Founded in 2010, Drift Zone Racing (aka DZR) was the first to bring an SPD-compatible sneaker to market. Born from the passion of riding, from alpine mountains to city streets, the goal was to create footwear that felt natural on and off the bike.

Splitting time between Verbier, Switzerland, and the San Francisco Bay Area shaped the brand—balancing style with technical bike performance. The designs were quickly embraced by urban cyclists seeking well-built, comfortable shoes ready to clip in and roll. The founders’ shared experiences in competitive mountain biking, combined with leadership roles in product design and development at Salomon, SRAM, and Scott, led to the creation of Drift Zone Racing and the pioneering development of the SPD-compatible sneaker.

During its hiatus, the company returned to the mountains of British Columbia, where the team brought back the DRIFT name, started designing new footwear, and tested with local athletes for rigorous, on-mountain and wet-weather riding. “Designing footwear is what I love to do, and it’s so exciting to be back with fresh eyes and footwear that reflects the legacy of DZR yet evolves the materials, craftsmanship and innovation,” said DRIFT Co-founder and CEO, Shane Rattazzi.

DRIFT’s first small batch release will be introduced in early May 2026, and a selection will be available at the 2026 Sea Otter Classic tradeshow in Monterey, Calif., April 16-19, 2026, at Booth #M330.

Learn more and sign up for email updates at https://drift-sports.com.

About DRIFT Shoes:

Founded in 2010, DRIFT Shoes is an independent team dedicated to creating cycling and lifestyle footwear built for all conditions—where the answer to “Are you sure this is a good idea?” is simply, “Absolutely. Never mind the rain.” Today, with the finest leathers and hand-finished shoes at the core, Drift footwear is waterproof and athlete-tested on the trails and in the rains of British Columbia. Formerly DZR Shoes, DRIFT has decades of experience designing and riding. You will be able to learn more and explore DRIFT Shoes at: https://drift-sports.com.

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