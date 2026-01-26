Huffy to Showcase Full Range of Kids' Bikes and More at Toy Fair 2026

Huffy's Grow Ride Move Collection of Kids' Bikes With a legacy of fun dating back to the 1970’s, Huffy’s Green Machine line continues to thrive and grow. Huffy is a long-standing leader in creating fun through bikes and with a 130-year legacy of smiles, innovations and triumphs.

130-Year Leader in Affordable, Dependable Bikes to Feature New Grow Ride Move Kids’ Bike Line, Electric Green Machine, Scooters, Licensed Line and BMX

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Huffy, a long-standing leader in creating fun through bikes and with a 130-year legacy of smiles, innovations and triumphs, will be showcasing its growing range of kids' products at Toy Fair 2026, booth #6717. Toy Fair 2026 is taking place at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City, Feb. 14-17, 2026.

The industry-only event highlights toy trends and new product reveals, and Huffy’s line is sure to surprise and delight. In addition to unveiling future launches in its Green Machine, kids' e-bike, and licensed product collections, Huffy will feature the following product lines:

Grow Ride Move (GRM): Introduced in late 2025, Grow Ride Move is an innovative collection of kids’ bikes built to make learning to ride simpler, safer, and more fun for the whole family. Developed and tested by Huffy’s in-house Advanced Product Development team, the GRM series was built from the ground up to restore the joy of learning to ride. Every detail of the geometry was verified through hands-on research to help kids learn faster and feel stable from the first ride, and safety was a primary focus. The Huffy GRM line includes 12”, 16”, 20” and 24” models, and Huffy’s Move Up Program gives guardians peace-of-mind in their purchase.

Green Machine™: With a legacy of fun dating back to the 1970’s, Huffy’s Green Machine line continues to thrive and grow. In addition to profiling the 36V Green Machine electric drift Trike at Toy Fair 2026, Huffy will be unveiling two exciting new Green Machine models.

Licensed Collection: Huffy’s licensed collection is always popular with kids, and the Toy Fair 2026 collection will include the 12” Minnie Mouse, 12” Princess, 12” PAW Patrol, and Marvel Spidey and Friends Tilt-n-Turn 3-wheel Scooter, among others. Several new licensed Huffy models will be unveiled at Toy Fair 2026

Electro-Light Collection: Yet another kid-favorite, neighborhood rides get a glow-up with Huffy’s Electro-Light bikes and scooters. With the press of a button, the handlebar plaque, frame insert, and chainguard all light up in sync, creating a mesmerizing show of LED lights, sure to wow whether it’s day or night. Available in 12” and 16” wheel bikes, Tilt-n-Turn 3-wheel Scooter and Inline Scooter models.

BMX: With its team of amazing athletes and a commitment to support the growth and expansion of the sport of BMX, Huffy will be profiling its Sledgehammer Freestyle BMX frame. Created to complement a riding style that is powerful and progressive and built with the feedback and insight of Olympian and professional freestyle rider Nick Bruce and his protégé Huck Kurinsky, the Sledgehammer was designed to perform on the biggest stages of freestyle BMX.

Huffy will also be unveiling a new kids 16” moto-style e-Bike and showcasing several of its most popular kids e-Bikes.

Huffy products are widely available in North America and select global markets, and can be found online and at major retail partners.

For more information and to schedule a media meeting at Toy Fair 2026 (and/or for more information about Huffy products), media should contact Tess Barker: tess@echoscomm.com. Interviews available.

Visit Huffy at Toy Fair 2026 booth #6717.

About Huffy:

Huffy Corporation is a privately held company celebrating more than 130 years in the bicycle business. The instantly recognized brand is sold at thousands of retail locations, shipping 5 million bicycles annually throughout the U.S. and more than 40 countries internationally. Huffy products are known for durability, comfort, and the fun memories made on trikes, scooters, bikes and ride-ons for every member of the family. For more information visit www.huffy.com. To learn more about Huffy's parent company, United Wheels, visit www.unitedwheels.com.

