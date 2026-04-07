MJ Wealth LLC Launches MJ Prime Fund SP, a Systematic Multi-Asset Hedge Fund

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MJ Prime Fund SP launches an algorithm-driven strategy across global asset classes to institutional and sophisticated investors through a regulated Cayman fund.

GEORGE TOWN, GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MJ Wealth LLC , a systematic investment manager headquartered in the United States, today announced the launch of MJ Prime Fund SP (the “Fund”). The Fund deploys a fully automated, algorithmic investment strategy across a diversified range of global asset classes, including futures, foreign exchange instruments, digital assets, equities and equity-related instruments, and options.MJ Prime Fund SP is the latest strategy to launch within the CV5 Digital umbrella, a CIMA-registered multi-manager segregated portfolio company that provides institutional managers with a regulated, turnkey framework for launching and operating digital asset and multi-asset fund strategies. The Fund is now open to subscriptions from professional and sophisticated investors who meet the applicable eligibility criteria, with a minimum initial investment of USD 100,000.Investment StrategyThe Fund pursues a systematic, quantitative investment strategy implemented through proprietary algorithmic trading models developed by MJ Wealth LLC. The strategy is designed to operate on a continuous basis across multiple global asset classes, with all trading decisions generated and executed through pre-defined models and parameters rather than individual discretionary judgment. The approach incorporates portfolio-level risk management controls, including position sizing, exposure limits, and diversification parameters, designed to manage drawdown risk and portfolio volatility across varying market conditions.The strategy is asset-class agnostic and is designed to dynamically allocate capital based on quantitative signals derived from prevailing market conditions, liquidity dynamics, and volatility measures. The Investment Manager retains oversight of model performance, execution quality, and risk metrics, while individual trading decisions are governed exclusively by the strategy's pre-defined algorithmic framework. The Fund may also allocate a defined portion of its portfolio to cryptocurrency and cryptocurrency-related instruments as an ancillary component of the broader systematic strategy, executed through regulated or recognized digital asset trading venues."MJ Wealth has spent 7 years building and refining this systematic investment framework designed to generate consistent, risk-adjusted returns across asset classes and market regimes. The strategy has been tested over a 5-year period in real time with real capital and has shown exceptional alpha generation ability. Our fund and strategy can serve as a true hedge due to their ability to generate excellent uncorrelated returns in volatile market conditions. Partnering with CV5 Capital gives us an institutional foundation to operate within a properly governed, CIMA-regulated structure from day one, allowing our team to remain focused on strategy execution and risk management while the platform handles the operational and compliance infrastructure our investors expect."— Madhu Jamallamudi, Founder & Managing Partner, MJ Wealth LLCPlatform InfrastructureMJ Prime Fund SP operates within the CV5 Digital SPC umbrella, which provides the Fund with a CIMA-regulated governance framework, independent board oversight, institutional-grade fund administration, annual audit by a CIMA-approved auditor, banking infrastructure, and a compliance program covering AML, CFT, FATCA, and CRS obligations. The CV5 Capital platform is designed to enable experienced investment managers to launch and operate Cayman-domiciled fund strategies efficiently and credibly, with institutional service provider relationships and regulatory infrastructure in place from the point of launch.As platform manager, CV5 Capital is responsible for the provision of platform, administrative, operational, and related support services to the Fund. Investment decision-making, portfolio construction, trade execution, and compliance with investment guidelines remain the sole responsibility of MJ Wealth LLC as Investment Manager pursuant to the applicable investment management agreement.The Fund is governed by an independent board of directors with no affiliation to the Investment Manager. Independent governance, valuation oversight, and ongoing compliance monitoring are embedded within the platform's operating framework and apply to MJ Prime Fund SP from the date of its first investor subscription."MJ Wealth's systematic approach represents exactly the kind of strategy that benefits most from operating within an institutional platform framework. The strategy demands precise execution and disciplined risk management, and the managers need operational infrastructure that supports that discipline without distraction. We are pleased to support their launch and look forward to their development within the platform."— David Lloyd, CEO & Founder, CV5 CapitalAbout MJ Wealth LLCMJ Wealth LLC is a systematic investment manager focused on quantitative and algorithm-driven strategies across public and alternative markets. Founded and led by Madhu Jamallamudi, MJ Wealth develops proprietary algorithmic trading models designed to identify and exploit market opportunities across global asset classes. The firm combines expertise in data analytics, quantitative modelling, and systematic execution, with a focus on capital preservation, drawdown control, and risk-adjusted return generation. MJ Wealth LLC serves as Investment Manager to MJ Prime Fund SP.For further information about MJ Wealth LLC, please contact the investor relations team at mj@mjwealth.comAbout CV5 CapitalCV5 Capital is a CIMA-regulated institutional fund formation platform based in the Cayman Islands, enabling both traditional and digital asset fund managers to launch and operate hedge funds and digital asset funds efficiently and with institutional credibility. The platform operates two umbrella segregated portfolio company structures: CV5 for traditional hedge fund strategies and CV5 Digital for digital asset and multi-asset fund strategies. CV5 Capital provides a turnkey institutional infrastructure covering CIMA registration, governance, fund administration, banking, custody coordination, compliance, and ongoing regulatory reporting, allowing investment managers to focus on investment performance and capital raising. CV5 Capital is registered with the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority under the Securities Investment Business Act. For further information, visit cv5capital.io.Media and Investor ContactsCV5 CapitalDavid LloydCentennial Towers, Suite 205c2454 West Bay RoadGrand Cayman, KY1-1303Cayman Islandsinfo@cv5capital.iocv5capital.ioMJ Wealth LLCMadhu JamallamudiFounder & Managing Partner130 N Preston Rd, Suite 315Prosper, TX 75078United States of Americamj@mjwealth.com

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