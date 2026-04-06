Cryptanium Completes First Full Calendar Year on the CV5 Capital Platform, Reports Positive Performance in 2025

Cryptanium Fund I SP CV5 Capital

CV5 Capital and Cryptanium today announced that Cryptanium’s Market-Neutral digital asset strategy has completed its first full year

GEORGE TOWN, GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CV5 Capital and Cryptanium today announced that Cryptanium’s Market-Neutral digital asset strategy has completed its first full calendar year operating as a hedge fund on the CV5 Capital institutional fund platform. The strategy recorded positive monthly returns throughout 2025, including during periods of significant market dislocation. The milestone marks an operational and track record achievement for the Cryptanium team and highlights the growing adoption of regulated, institutional-grade fund platforms for digital asset strategies.Strategy OverviewCryptanium’s Market-Neutral strategy employs a diversified portfolio of non-directional approaches, including basis trading, cross-exchange arbitrage, and liquidity provision. The framework is designed to operate across pricing inefficiencies, funding dislocations, and short-term market imbalances while remaining largely insulated from broader market direction. By combining multiple uncorrelated sub-strategies within a single portfolio, the approach is designed to operate across varying market regimes. The investment philosophy prioritises capital preservation and volatility control over speculative directional exposure.Operating Through Market VolatilityThe October 2025 crypto market dislocation, characterised by sharp price moves, severe liquidity contraction, and widespread deleveraging across digital asset markets, provided a real-world test of the strategy’s non-directional design. Cryptanium’s Market-Neutral approach maintained positive performance during October, consistent with the strategy’s design objective of operating independently from broader market direction. The period highlighted the operational resilience of the strategy’s non-directional framework during conditions of elevated volatility.Institutional Infrastructure via the CV5 Capital PlatformCryptanium's Market-Neutral strategy operates within the CV5 Capital institutional fund platform, a CIMA-regulated framework that provides managers with the governance, compliance, fund administration, and operational infrastructure required to meet institutional allocator standards. The CV5 Capital platform is designed to enable experienced investment managers to launch and operate Cayman-domiciled fund strategies efficiently, with independent governance, institutional-grade service providers, and a regulatory framework aligned with the expectations of professional and institutional investors. By operating on the CV5 platform, Cryptanium benefits from an established regulatory umbrella, independent board oversight, and a fully integrated operational framework, allowing the investment team to focus on strategy execution and risk management.OutlookHaving completed a full calendar year on the CV5 Capital platform, Cryptanium continues to develop its Market-Neutral strategy with a focus on risk discipline, execution quality, and operational infrastructure. The team remains focused on building a durable institutional track record within the CV5 Capital regulated framework.About CryptaniumCryptanium is a specialist digital asset investment manager focused on market-neutral and relative-value strategies across digital asset markets, with an emphasis on capital preservation, volatility management, and institutional-grade risk controls. Cryptanium operates as an investment manager on the CV5 Capital platform. To contact Cryptanium directly: IR@cryptanium.comAbout CV5 CapitalCV5 Capital is a CIMA-regulated institutional fund platform based in the Cayman Islands, providing hedge fund and digital asset fund managers with turnkey infrastructure to launch and operate Cayman-domiciled strategies. The platform delivers institutional-grade governance, compliance, fund administration, banking, custody, and regulatory reporting, enabling managers to focus on raising capital and generating performance. CV5 Capital supports both traditional and digital asset strategies, including tokenised fund structures. For more information, visit cv5capital.io. Media Contact: CV5 Capital Email: info@cv5capital.io Website This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or fund interests. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Gross returns are presented before management fees, performance fees, and other fund expenses. All investments involve risk, including the possible loss of principal. Digital asset investments carry additional risks, including but not limited to market volatility, liquidity risk, regulatory risk, and technology risk. Prospective investors should

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