AIMG Report Finds 87% of Enterprises Using AI, 19% Fully Data-Ready

$560B Enterprise AI market meets execution gap - AIMG finds persistent value gap as Databricks, Google and Microsoft lead 2026 rankings

Enterprise AI has moved from adoption to execution. EBIT impact is not absent - it is lagging deployment. AIMG expects this gap to narrow materially in the second half of 2026 as scaling accelerates” — Peyman Mestchian, Chair, AIMG

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI Markets Group (AIMG) today announced the publication of Enterprise AI 2026, a global benchmark study based on 2,048 enterprise decision-makers and 150+ experts, including its Advisory Board , applying AIMG’s expert-in-the-loop research methodology.The findings highlight a critical inflection point: 87% of organizations now use AI and 70% have adopted generative AI, yet only 19% are fully data-ready and 79% report no measurable EBIT impact.The report identifies data readiness, governance and infrastructure - not models - as the primary constraints on value realization. It also ranks the Top 20 Enterprise AI Vendors, with Databricks, Google Cloud and Microsoft taking the top three positions, and signals the rise of agentic AI, with 41% of enterprise applications expected to include AI agents by the end of 2026.“Enterprise AI has moved from adoption to execution. EBIT impact is not absent - it is lagging deployment. AIMG expects this gap to narrow materially in the second half of 2026 as scaling accelerates,” said Peyman Mestchian, Chair, AIMG.Download the Enterprise AI 2026 report to understand how leading enterprises are converting AI adoption into measurable business value.

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