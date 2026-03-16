AIMG® Launches AI LeaderMap® with Inaugural Analysis of the $500B Enterprise Data Intelligence Market

AIMG launches AI LeaderMap®, a new innovation-focused vendor analysis framework, debuting with the Enterprise Data Intelligence market.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI Markets Group AIMG ) today announced the launch of AI LeaderMap, a new proprietary research methodology designed to evaluate vendors operating in rapidly evolving artificial intelligence markets. The framework debuts in AIMG’s latest report, Enterprise Data Intelligence 2026, which analyses a market AIMG estimates could grow to $480–$525 billion globally by 2028 as organisations scale generative AI and data-driven automation across the enterprise.AI LeaderMapintroduces a new approach to technology market analysis by placing greater analytical emphasis on innovation dynamics, institutional R&D capability, and architectural influence across the AI value chain.Traditional vendor landscape frameworks were developed for relatively stable enterprise software markets and often emphasise retrospective commercial indicators such as revenue scale or market share. According to AIMG analysts and its global Expert Network, these approaches are increasingly inadequate for analysing AI markets, which are characterised by rapid technological breakthroughs, non-linear innovation cycles, and shifting architectural control points.AI LeaderMapaddresses this gap by explicitly incorporating innovation signals into vendor evaluation. The framework assesses companies across two core dimensions: Innovation and Execution.Innovation scoring includes indicators such as patent activity, scholarly research output, institutional R&D investment, IP acquisition, and cross-layer architectural innovation. Execution analysis evaluates enterprise penetration, revenue durability, strategic partnerships, ecosystem strength, and operational reliability.AIMG’s research combines quantitative evidence-based analysis with practitioner insight from its analysts, Expert Network, and global Advisory Board , creating what the firm describes as an “expert-in-the-loop” research model designed to reflect real-world enterprise AI adoption dynamics.“AI markets are structurally different from traditional enterprise software markets,” said Peyman Mestchian, Chair of AIMG. “Innovation velocity, research capability and architectural influence increasingly determine long-term leadership. AI LeaderMapwas designed to capture these dynamics and provide a more forward-looking perspective on competitive positioning in AI.”The first AI LeaderMapfocuses on the Enterprise Data Intelligence (EDI) market, which AIMG identifies as a foundational layer of enterprise AI. As organisations move generative AI and agentic systems from experimentation into production, demand for governed, contextualised and scalable data platforms is accelerating. These platforms provide the infrastructure, metadata, governance, and AI tooling required to operationalise AI safely and at scale. The report analyses the positioning of leading vendors across the Enterprise Data Intelligence ecosystem, including Alation, Alteryx, Atlan, AWS, C3.ai, Collibra, Confluent, Dataiku, DataRobot, Databricks, dbt Labs, Fivetran, Google, IBM, Matillion, Microsoft, Oracle, Palantir, Salesforce, SAP, SAS, Snowflake and ThoughtSpot.According to AIMG analysis, the Enterprise Data Intelligence market has an estimated baseline of approximately $370 billion in 2026 and could reach $480–$525 billion by 2028, driven by generative AI adoption, real-time analytics, and increasing demand for governed enterprise data platforms.

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