ME-QR Study Reveals Shift in QR Ecosystem: iOS Users Outpace Android by 62%

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ME-QR, a leading global provider of QR code solutions, has officially released the results of its comprehensive study, "Device Wars: iOS vs Android in the QR Code Scanning Battle." The research provides a deep dive into device-specific engagement, challenging long-standing assumptions about how users interact with QR technology in 2026.

The OS Divide: Apple Consolidates Its Lead

The newly published data highlights a significant performance gap between the two major mobile operating systems. According to the report, iOS users dominate the landscape with 11.4 million scans, substantially outpacing the 6.8 million scans recorded by Android users.

This 62% advantage for the Apple ecosystem suggests that iPhone users are not only more numerous within the QR-scanning demographic but also more frequent interactors. Analysts attribute this dominance to:

- The seamless, native integration of QR scanning in the iOS camera app.

- A demographic profile that traditionally includes early adopters of digital solutions.

- High market penetration of Apple devices in regions where QR-based payments and services are ubiquitous.

Beyond the Smartphone: The Rise of "Other Devices"

While mobile devices remain central, the study revealed a major shift in the device landscape. While smartphones accounted for 17.9 million scans (27.79%), they were eclipsed by the "Other devices" category, which generated a staggering 37.3 million scans, or 57.94% of all global activity.

Scan Distribution by Device Type (ME-QR Data):

Device type | Scanning | Percentage

Smartphone | 17 889 641 | 27.79%

Desktop | 8 949 315 | 13.90%

Other devices | 37 296 308 | 57.94%

Phablet | 107 135 | 0.17%

Tablet | 123 819 | 0.19%

Peripheral | 383 | > 0.01%

Portable media player | 1 172 | > 0.01%

TV | 78 | > 0.01%

Console | 281 | > 0.01%

Feature phone | 138 | > 0.01%

Wearable | 17 | > 0.01%

Smart display | 1 | > 0.01%

Notably, Desktop computers contributed 8.9 million scans (13.9%), proving that QR codes have successfully transitioned into a cross-platform tool rather than a mobile-only phenomenon.

Universal Accessibility

The study also highlights the "long tail" of connected technology. QR engagement was recorded across an incredibly diverse range of hardware, including:

- Tablets and Phablets: Combining for over 230,000 scans, serving as a bridge between mobile and desktop experiences.

- IoT and Specialized Hardware: The high volume in "Other devices" points toward a massive rise in automated systems, smart kiosks, and industrial scanning equipment.

- Emerging Tech: Even smart displays, wearables, and gaming consoles showed measurable engagement, proving the technology's universal reach.

Strategic Implications for 2026

"These insights reshape how businesses must approach their digital strategies," stated the lead analyst at ME-QR. "The data proves that a 'mobile-only' mindset is no longer sufficient. To capture the full market, brands must optimize for a multi-device reality."

Key recommendations from the report include prioritizing iOS-specific optimization to cater to the most active user base and ensuring that landing pages are fully responsive for Desktop and non-traditional displays, which now represent a significant portion of the ecosystem.

About ME-QR

ME-QR is a premier QR code management platform, providing businesses worldwide with advanced tools for generation, tracking, and analytics to bridge the gap between physical and digital experiences.

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