Planfix Launches AI Onboarding: Ready-to-Use Business Environment in Minutes, No Setup Required

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planfix, an all-in-one business platform, today announced the launch of an AI onboarding feature capable of quickly turning a plain text description of a business into a ready-to-use work environment. The company is describing the launch as its most significant step toward simplification to date. What previously required weeks of configuration and specialist involvement can now be done directly in the browser in just a few minutes.

Onboarding That Did Not Exist Before

Powerful platforms have always involved a trade-off in which broader capabilities come with more complex configuration. Large companies solve this through specialists, while others get stuck at the start. As a result, the choice has been between flexibility and a quick launch.

Planfix removes that choice. Instead of configuration screens, there is an input field where users can describe their business and immediately receive a ready-to-use system.

From a Few Words to a Ready-to-Use System

The key element of the new onboarding is its low entry threshold.

For example, a team opening Planfix for the first time may only need a few short descriptions: "real estate agency," "custom furniture manufacturing," or "subscription-based IT services." This is enough for Planfix AI to assemble a work structure for that company's typical processes, including all the necessary entities, fields, statuses, and views. As a result, the company receives a ready-to-use work environment, not an empty builder that still needs to be assembled.

Meanwhile, experienced users can access a more flexible scenario. They can describe the business in detail, including all stages, roles, statuses, and internal terminology. The AI will then take these specifics into account and build a bespoke work environment for that company.

As a result, the sales department sees its own environment, as does the support department, and so on. Moreover, all of them are connected through Planfix tools, including automation, reporting, communication, and integrations.

No-Code Without the Wait

Planfix has always been a no-code platform that allowed systems to be assembled without programmers. The one thing it was missing was launch speed. AI onboarding closes this gap. Now, no-code means not only "without coding," but also "without lengthy configuration."

The same principle works after launch. When a company gets a new department, product, or process, the environment expands in the same way. Users simply describe the changes, and the system adapts accordingly. This means a company of 20 people that grows to 100 in a year does not end up in a situation where "new software is needed."

As the company grows, Planfix grows with it, adding roles, reports, and processes. The platform retains context and extends the existing structure rather than creating it from scratch.

Leadership Commentary

"Our customers have been saying the same thing for years: when Planfix is configured for their work, there is no alternative to it, but previously it took effort to reach that point," said Michael Goshka, CEO of Planfix. "AI onboarding removes this gap. The entry point is now a simple conversation with Planfix AI, consisting of a few sentences or a detailed description of business processes. In the coming months, we will extend the same approach to ongoing changes and integrations, so the platform continues to adapt together with the business."

Availability

AI onboarding is available today to all Planfix accounts at no additional cost. New users can launch it immediately after registration, while existing users can use it to expand or rebuild their current workflow. Details are available at planfix.com.

About Planfix

Planfix is an all-in-one no-code business platform for managing sales, service, projects, support, and internal operations in a single customizable environment. The platform adapts to the way each business is already structured. With the launch of AI onboarding, this adaptation happens in minutes.

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