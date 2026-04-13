Gausium surpasses 2,000 robots in FieldBots Fleet Management

Gausium has become the first robotics brand to exceed 2,000 units within FieldBots Fleet Management, making it the largest robot brand in the ecosystem.

In the real world, customers don't want to be locked into a single brand—they need fleets that actually work together.” — Philipp Bergmann, Country Sales Manager – DACH at Gausium

GERMANY, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gausium has become the first robotics brand to exceed 2,000 connected units within the FieldBots Fleet Management platform, making it the largest robotbrand represented in the ecosystem.FieldBots users worldwide rely on Gausium’s broad portfolio of autonomous cleaning solutions, ranging from compact robots such as the Phantas for smaller venues to high-performance machines like the Scrubber 75 for large-scale environments including airports and industrial facilities. The brand’s continuous innovation and product versatility have made it a preferred choice across diverse industries. “Gausium took a different path early on with its public API,” said Alexander Feil, CEO of FieldBots. “They do not see platforms like FieldBots as a threat to their business model, but as an enabler for fleet growth. We strongly believe in collaborating with the most innovative robotics companies worldwide to create mutual value.”Philipp Bergmann, Country Sales Manager – DACH at Gausium adds: "In the real world, customers don't want to be locked into a single brand—they need fleets that actually work together. Reaching over 2,000 connected units on FieldBots is a clear statement of our market leadership. While we are part of a broader ecosystem, Gausium acts as the reliable backbone. We provide the scale and the open integration that allow our customers to run their operations professionally, regardless of how diverse their fleet becomes."Currently, five Gausium models are integrated into FieldBots. With the upcoming FieldBots 6.3 release, two additional models will be added, further strengthening the partnership.About GausiumGausium is a leading company of AI-powered autonomous cleaning solutions with more than 6,500 customers in more than 70 countries and regions. Products and services of Gausium include commercial floor cleaning robots, docking stations, cloud platform and application software, and more in the pipeline. Driven by a vision to lead the intelligent digital transformation of the cleaning and service industry, Gausium offers the world’s most comprehensive portfolio of commercial cleaning robots, empowering individuals to work smarter and lead more fulfilling lives.About FieldBotsFieldBots is the leading platform for managing autonomous cleaning robots and currently supports ten manufacturers and 30 models. Operators can centrally control robot models, document cleaning results, and optimize their fleets based on data. In addition to integrated ticketing and automated notifications, FieldBots Intelligence continuously analyzes operational and sensor data during live robot operation, contextualizes it, and translates itinto concrete recommendations for operational and technical teams.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.