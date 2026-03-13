FieldBots integrates Cobi 18+ by ICE Cobotics

Effective immediately, the Cobi 18+ autonomous scrubber dryer by ICE Cobotics is integrated at Level 1 into FieldBots.

Integrations with independent fleet management platforms, such as FieldBots, complement our own tools and enhance customer choice and transparency.” — Simon Chen, CEO of ICE Cobotics

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Effective immediately, the Cobi 18+ autonomous scrubber dryer by ICE Cobotics is integrated at Level 1 into FieldBots . FieldBots is the first platform to integrate the Cobi 18+, marking an important step in further reinforcing its position as the leading independent solution forprofessional cleaning robot fleet management.Through this integration, customers can incorporate the Cobi 18+ into existing multi-brand fleets and manage it within a centralized system environment. Operational data becomes part of standardized dashboards and reporting structures, strengthening fleet oversightacross locations and manufacturers. In addition, Cobi users gain access to FieldBots Intelligence, unlocking advanced performance analytics, active benchmarking, and agentic support.Alexander Feil, Founder of FieldBots, comments: “With the integration of ICE Cobotics, almost all key players in professional cleaning robotics are now united for the first time within one independent platform. This is a milestone for the industry. As our annual fleet ranking‘The Biggest Fleet’ consistently shows, the Cobi is widely deployed and, in several fleets, strongly scaled. That level of scaling only happens when a robot proves highly reliable in real-world operations and consistently delivers measurable return on investment.”Simon Chen, CEO of ICE Cobotics, adds: “As an early innovator in the professional cleaning robotics sector, we have remained committed to supporting technologies that help our customers maximize the performance and efficiency of their Cobi fleets. Integrations with independent fleet management platforms, such as FieldBots, complement our own tools and enhance customer choice and transparency. We are pleased to be part of this ecosystem and look forward to identifying joint opportunities where integrated fleet intelligence delivers clear value for operators.”The Cobi integration is part of the FieldBots 6.1 release. In addition to the Cobi 18+ integration, the update introduces several usability improvements, including enhancements to the process of adding new robots, refinements to robot detail pages, and updates to itsunique TV dashboard.About FieldBotsFieldBots is the leading platform for managing autonomous cleaning robots and currently supports ten manufacturers and 30 models. Operators can centrally control robot models, document cleaning results, and optimize their fleets based on data. In addition to integrated ticketing and automated notifications, FieldBots Intelligence continuously analyzes operational and sensor data during live robot operation, contextualizes it, and translates itinto concrete recommendations for operational and technical teams.About ICE CoboticsICE Cobotics is a global cleaning technology company focused on improving operational efficiency through autonomous floor cleaning solutions, professional cleaning equipment, and data driven insights. Founded in 2011, the company develops technologies that increase uptime, unlock performance data, and simplify automation for organizations across retail, healthcare, education, hospitality, and facility management sectors. Its flagship product, the Cobi 18 autonomous scrubber dryer, is deployed worldwide and recognized for its scalability, reliability, and strong return on investment. Headquartered in Hong Kong, ICE Cobotics operates in the United States, Europe, and China and works with strategic partners worldwide.

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