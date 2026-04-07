Second Talent Releases ROI Framework to Evaluate AI Engineer Cost-Effectiveness

About

At Second Talent, we help tech leaders do that by connecting them with the best remote tech talent in Asia. Representing more than 100,000 pre-vetted, experienced tech workers, our subscription-based model means you can scale with the needs of your project at speed. Candidates are typically available to start within days and have the communication skills to integrate smoothly into your team. Our rigorous pre-vetting process utilizes coding tools designed to challenge AI-generated responses with only 1% of candidates successfully passing assessments. We take care of sourcing, onboarding, payroll, and local insurance so you can focus on what's important. If you're ready to build your remote tech team the easy way, let’s chat. Second Talent G2 has been recognized for ALL of 2025 as: #1 Leader in Global Hiring category | Winter, Summer, Spring & Fall 2025 #1 Leader in Recruiting Agencies category | Winter, Summer, Spring & Fall 2025

Second Talent