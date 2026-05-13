10 New AI roles that didn't exist 3 years ago — Second Talent's 2026 Report

New 2026 report from the engineering hiring platform Second Talent finds AI Agent Engineer is the fastest-growing role of 2026.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Second Talent, the global hiring platform for senior engineering talent across Asia, today released its 2026 New AI Roles Report. The report identifies 10 engineering job titles that did not exist in any stable form three years ago and are now core hires at any company shipping AI features in 2026.The findings draw on placement data from Second Talent's network of 100,000 plus vetted engineers across nine Asian markets, paired with public research from the World Economic Forum Future of Jobs Report 2025, the Stack Overflow Developer Survey 2025, GitHub Octoverse 2025, the Dice Tech Salary Report 2025, the Anthropic Economic Index 2025, and CompTIA State of the Tech Workforce 2026.The 10 new AI rolesThe report names ten roles, with the year each emerged in Asia: AI Automation Engineer (2023,) — ships AI-in-the-loop automations across Zapier, n8n, and custom Python. Workflow Automation Engineer (2023) — owns end-to-end workflow design across 30 plus SaaS tools.Prompt Engineer (2023) — owns prompt design and eval suites. LLM Engineer (2023) — integrates and ships LLM features in production.AI Agent Engineer (2024) — fastest-growing role in the report at 240 percent posting growth in 2025.RAG Engineer (2024) — owns retrieval pipelines and vector databases.AI Solutions Architect (2024) — owns AI strategy and model governance.LLMOps Engineer (2024) — ships prompts, evals, and model versions with CI/CD discipline.AI Product Manager (2023) — runs probabilistic product roadmaps and owns evals.AI Safety / Red Team Engineer (2024) — owns adversarial testing and AI compliance.Key findingsA Series B company shipping AI features in 2026 needs 4 to 6 of these 10 roles, not one generalist "AI Engineer."The Asia-US senior cost gap is 71 percent. US AI compensation has inflated 30 to 50 percent in 18 months. Asia salaries have not kept pace.The most common hiring mistake is hiring a Prompt Engineer or AI Solutions Architect too early. Seed-stage teams need an LLM Engineer first.Second Talent's 90-day retention rate for AI roles placed in 2025 to 2026 is 96 percent, against an industry average of 84 percent.Leadership commentThree years ago, AI Engineer was one role. In 2026, every company shipping AI features needs at least four of these specialists. The companies winning with AI are not hiring fewer engineers. They are hiring different ones, and they are hiring them in Asia." — Elton, Co-Founder of Second TalentWhy this matters nowThe World Economic Forum Future of Jobs Report 2025 ranks AI and Machine Learning Specialists as the fastest-growing role globally, with 36 percent job growth projected by 2030. The Stack Overflow Developer Survey 2025 shows 76 percent of professional developers now use or plan to use AI tools, but only 13 percent identify as AI specialists. The gap is exactly where the 10 roles in this report sit.Second Talent's placement data shows AI hiring volume across its Asia network grew four times year over year in 2025. AI Automation Engineer and AI Agent Engineer roles together accounted for 38 percent of all 2025 placements. Both roles barely existed in 2023.The full report is published at secondtalent.com. Companies hiring across any of the 10 roles can request a 24-hour shortlist at secondtalent.com/find-the-talent-you-need.About Second TalentSecond Talent is a global hiring platform connecting startups and enterprises with senior engineering talent across nine Asian markets: Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and China. Founded in 2019, Second Talent has placed engineers at 200 plus enterprise clients and operates a network of 100,000 plus pre-vetted developers. The company provides direct-hire matching, Employer of Record services, and embedded secondment. Offices in San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong, Ho Chi Minh City, Makati, and Kuala Lumpur.

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