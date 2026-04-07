ePIC Blockchain Upgrades Mining Fleet with Universal Controller & Custom Firmware

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ePIC Blockchain , a leader in semiconductor and system design for Proof of Work blockchains, has announced the expansion of its Universal Mining Controller (UMC) product line. This suite of hardware and firmware solutions is designed to provide enterprise-grade mining fleet management , allowing large-scale operators to maximize the performance and uptime of their Bitcoin mining hardware.The UMC system offers a production-grade alternative to stock control boards, providing institutional clients with the tools necessary for precise frequency and voltage modulation. By integrating custom firmware, such as UMC OS, operators can achieve greater control over power consumption and hashrate targets. This is particularly relevant for facilities facing fluctuating power costs or environmental challenges that require real-time hardware adjustments.A key feature of the UMC platform is Perpetual Tune, which enables automated performance optimization. This technology allows miners to maintain peak efficiency without constant manual intervention. Furthermore, the system includes advanced diagnostic tools that provide chip-level insights, ensuring that maintenance can be performed quickly and accurately within large data centres.ePIC’s solutions are compatible with a wide range of hardware, including Bitmain Antminer S19 and S21 series, as well as Whatsminer M30 and M50 families. The modular design, featuring cableless components and front-accessible parts, simplifies the physical management of mining fleets, reducing downtime during repairs or upgrades.About the CompanyBased in Toronto, Ontario, ePIC Blockchain specializes in the design and manufacturing of high-performance computing solutions for Proof of Work blockchains. The company’s portfolio includes custom ASIC miners, the Universal Mining Controller, and specialized firmware aimed at enhancing mining efficiency and extending hardware longevity.

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