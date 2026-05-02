Lanciano Furniture Enhances Antique Restoration & Refinishing Services in Toronto

Lanciano Furniture Refinishing Ltd.

TORONTO, CANADA, May 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lanciano Furniture, a family-owned leader with 35 years of experience, expands its antique restoration and furniture refinishing services in Toronto . This enhancement underscores the company's dedication to preserving cherished heirlooms by blending time-honoured craftsmanship with advanced finishing techniques.At its Toronto facility, the company provides comprehensive on-site services and ensures meticulous quality control at every stage of restoration. Lanciano Furniture uses a specialized flow-over stripping method to safely remove old finishes from even the most delicate wood pieces, eliminating the risk of structural damage that often occurs with harsh chemical dips.Specializing in both contemporary and antique furniture, the expert team handles a diverse range of items, including dining sets, bedroom suites, and intricate wall units. Their technical capabilities include structural repairs, precision regluing of joints, and custom colour matching. Each project is finished with high-quality stains and lacquers, ranging from matte to high-gloss sheens, to ensure long-term durability and aesthetic appeal.Lanciano Furniture’s approach emphasizes hand-crafted techniques, such as hand-rubbed finishes and careful manual sanding between coats. This dedication to artisan methods allows the company to restore the natural beauty and integrity of wood furniture for homeowners across the Greater Toronto Area.About the CompanyLanciano Furniture is a family-owned and operated business serving Toronto and the surrounding areas for more than three decades. Specializing in furniture repairs , refinishing, and restoration, the company prides itself on high-quality craftsmanship and dedicated customer service. All work is completed by skilled in-house craftspeople at their professional shop location.

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