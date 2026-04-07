Jared Gay & Rob Moore Join Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jared Gay and Rob Moore, founders of TGU Home Solutions, are set to appear on Operation CEO, where they share how discipline, precision, and accountability guide their approach to custom home building.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business. You can find out more about the show by visiting the website In their episode, Gay and Rob explore how a veteran-led team operates with mission-driven precision, and break down how clear communication, craftsmanship, and mutual accountability drive success in residential construction.Jared and Rob’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/jared-gay-rob-moore

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