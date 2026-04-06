NCDOJ 2026 Dellinger Fellowship Applications Are Open

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, April 6, 2026

Contact: comms@ncdoj.gov

919-538-2809

RALEIGH — Applications are now open through April 30 for the Walter E. Dellinger III Memorial Fellowship Program. The 11-month program will host two fellows at the North Carolina Department of Justice. One fellow will serve in the Office of the Chief Deputy, providing legal counsel to senior staff at the department and assisting with important litigation on behalf of the state. The other will serve in the Office of the Solicitor General, working on the department’s highest-priority appeals.

“Walter Dellinger spent his career doing meaningful legal public service, and this fellowship carries on that commitment by giving young lawyers the opportunity to do meaningful work on behalf of North Carolina,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson.

The Fellowship was named after Walter Dellinger in 2022 by then-Attorney General Josh Stein to honor Dellinger’s decades of service. The Charlotte native attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Yale Law School before serving as a clerk for Justice Hugo L. Black. Dellinger spent many years as a professor at Duke Law School while also serving the federal government in prominent roles, including as Assistant Attorney General in charge of the Office of Legal Counsel and Acting Solicitor General of the United States. Throughout his career, Dellinger remained committed to his home state, representing North Carolina in several significant cases, including three before the U.S. Supreme Court.

More information on the Dellinger Fellowship is available here.

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