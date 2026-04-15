Attorney General Jeff Jackson Wins Live Nation/Ticketmaster Case on All Claims

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Contact: comms@ncdoj.gov

919-538-2809

RALEIGH – After a seven-week trial, a jury found in favor of Attorney General Jeff Jackson and 33 other attorneys general, holding Live Nation and Ticketmaster liable on all counts for illegally monopolizing the ticketing and large amphitheater markets for live entertainment events. Attorney General Jackson shared the following statement:

“The verdict’s in. We just won our case against Live Nation and Ticketmaster on all claims, and we’re closer to breaking down their illegal monopoly over the live entertainment industry.

“This was one of the biggest antitrust cases in years. When the United States Department of Justice announced in March that it had cut a deal with Live Nation and Ticketmaster behind the backs of the attorneys general, I rejected their secret deal because it failed to address sky-high ticket prices for concertgoers. We wanted the jury to hear the evidence and see what consumers have known for years.

“Every fan who’s watched prices pile up on a concert ticket just got proof they were right to feel mistreated by a monopoly. That’s exactly what was happening.

“Today’s verdict confirms that Live Nation has been running an illegal monopoly in the ticket market, abusing concertgoers and artists. The case will now head to a second phase where the judge will decide the appropriate remedies to break Live Nation’s hold on the live entertainment industry and restore competition, and our office will stay on the side of bringing prices down for consumers.”

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